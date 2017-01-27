Romford men cheer win double

Romford's Stuart Boyling celebrates a goal at Robert Clack

Meyer scores four as rivals are hit for six

Romford’s men had good reason to cheer after beating the big freeze to earn an East League double last weekend.

The first team welcomed Witham thirds to Robert Clack and ran out 6-3 winners in Division Five South East, thanks to four goals from Ashley Meyer and a brace from club stalwart Stuart Boyling.

Victory moved Romford up to fifth and they can leapfrog Old Southendian thirds with another win in their meeting tomorrow (Saturday).

The thirds, meanwhile, hosted Rochford seconds in Division 10 and claimed the points as Andi Peart scored both goals in a 2-1 win.

n Havering men’s seconds had to settle for a point against their East London counterparts in one of few matches to beat the cold snap last weekend.

The home side dominated possession at Campion, against a struggling East London side, but failed to create many clear-cut chances.

Havering eventually made the breakthrough late in the first half when Adam Willett finished from close range following a skilful run through the visiting defence by Mike Hinton.

But their joy was shortlived as East London hit back with an equaliser against the run of play before the interval.

It was a similar story in the second half as Havering continued to control most of the play, but lacked good scoring opportunities.

James Diggens saw a short corner strike well saved by the East London keeper, who frustrated the hosts on other occasions as honours finished even at 1-1.

Havering thirds took on table-topping Plashet at Robert Clack and fell behind early on.

Stalwart Tim Meehan then turned the ball into his own net to gift the home side a second goal and Plashet struck twice more for a 4-0 lead at the interval.

An excellent reverse pass wrongfooted the Havering defence early in the second half, leading to a fifth Plashet goal, but keeper Graham Walker produced several other fine saves before Noel Thoufick’s short corner strike found the back of the net.

It proved only a consolation for Havering, though, as all-conquering Plashet scored twice more to run out 7-1 winners.

The women’s third team showed plenty of determination against a young Old Loughts fourths, but could not avoid falling to a 5-0 defeat as the hosts took their chances well.

n Upminster’s men managed to play three fixtures, with the seconds running out 4-1 winners over their Saffron Walden counterparts in Division Three South East.

Luke Alexandrou netted twice, with Nick O’Dell and Russell Murphy also on target for the visitors, but Upminster thirds were edged out 2-1 by Wapping sixths in Division Four at Coopers and the fifth team suffered a 7-0 thrashing at the hands of Wapping tenths in Division Eight.