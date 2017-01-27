Search

Advanced search

Romford men cheer win double

09:00 27 January 2017

Romford's Stuart Boyling celebrates a goal at Robert Clack (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Romford's Stuart Boyling celebrates a goal at Robert Clack (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Meyer scores four as rivals are hit for six

Comment
Romford's Ashley Meyer (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)Romford's Ashley Meyer (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Romford’s men had good reason to cheer after beating the big freeze to earn an East League double last weekend.

The first team welcomed Witham thirds to Robert Clack and ran out 6-3 winners in Division Five South East, thanks to four goals from Ashley Meyer and a brace from club stalwart Stuart Boyling.

Victory moved Romford up to fifth and they can leapfrog Old Southendian thirds with another win in their meeting tomorrow (Saturday).

The thirds, meanwhile, hosted Rochford seconds in Division 10 and claimed the points as Andi Peart scored both goals in a 2-1 win.

Romford managed to beat the big freeze to play two fixtures (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)Romford managed to beat the big freeze to play two fixtures (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

n Havering men’s seconds had to settle for a point against their East London counterparts in one of few matches to beat the cold snap last weekend.

The home side dominated possession at Campion, against a struggling East London side, but failed to create many clear-cut chances.

Havering eventually made the breakthrough late in the first half when Adam Willett finished from close range following a skilful run through the visiting defence by Mike Hinton.

But their joy was shortlived as East London hit back with an equaliser against the run of play before the interval.

Will Murphy was on target for Upminster seconds (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)Will Murphy was on target for Upminster seconds (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

It was a similar story in the second half as Havering continued to control most of the play, but lacked good scoring opportunities.

James Diggens saw a short corner strike well saved by the East London keeper, who frustrated the hosts on other occasions as honours finished even at 1-1.

Havering thirds took on table-topping Plashet at Robert Clack and fell behind early on.

Stalwart Tim Meehan then turned the ball into his own net to gift the home side a second goal and Plashet struck twice more for a 4-0 lead at the interval.

An excellent reverse pass wrongfooted the Havering defence early in the second half, leading to a fifth Plashet goal, but keeper Graham Walker produced several other fine saves before Noel Thoufick’s short corner strike found the back of the net.

It proved only a consolation for Havering, though, as all-conquering Plashet scored twice more to run out 7-1 winners.

The women’s third team showed plenty of determination against a young Old Loughts fourths, but could not avoid falling to a 5-0 defeat as the hosts took their chances well.

n Upminster’s men managed to play three fixtures, with the seconds running out 4-1 winners over their Saffron Walden counterparts in Division Three South East.

Luke Alexandrou netted twice, with Nick O’Dell and Russell Murphy also on target for the visitors, but Upminster thirds were edged out 2-1 by Wapping sixths in Division Four at Coopers and the fifth team suffered a 7-0 thrashing at the hands of Wapping tenths in Division Eight.

Keywords: London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford Sports News

Maguire-Drew: Daggers must take advantage of any rivals’ slip-ups

60 minutes ago Ned Keating
Jordan Maguire-Drew of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Just four points currently split Daggers in fourth from leaders Lincoln City

Romford men cheer win double

09:00
Romford's Stuart Boyling celebrates a goal at Robert Clack (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Meyer scores four as rivals are hit for six

Gidea Park College get special GB visitor

08:30 Lee Power
Great britain judo international Theo Spalding-McIntosh was a special guest at Gidea Park College

Judo international Theo Spalding-McIntosh inspires pupils

Havering’s Hughes at her best again

08:00
Havering's Michelle Hughes in long jump (pic Tony Benton)

Pentathlete beats club record for second time in a week

The East London Football Podcast: West Ham’s free weekend; Leyton Orient, Dagenham & Redbridge on the road

07:12
West Ham United's Andy Carroll celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Premier League match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough.

Archant’s Dave Evans, George Sessions and Ned Keating discuss the latest topics affecting our clubs

It’s Australia Day - who are the best and worst Aussies to play for West Ham?

Yesterday, 18:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
England's Wayne Rooney and Australia's Lucas Neill battle for the ball

Check out our West Ham Aussies

Essex Leopards look to down Rockets

Yesterday, 17:30
Essex Leopards coach Steve Ogunjimi talks to his players (pic Paul Phillips)

Big Cats travel to face Reading

Hinch and Fox named players of the year

Yesterday, 17:30
Lisa Wilson presented Dan Fox with his GB men's player of the year award at the Hockey Writers' awards lunch in London

Hockey Writers’ Club reveal vote winners

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

School Sport: Havering boys book final spot

Havering's under-12 boys are into the final of the South East England Schools' Cup final

Former Raider Ranson joins Streatham

Former London Raiders forward Jacob Ranson battles for the puck with Streatham's Vaclav Drabek during the November meeting between the two sides (pic John Scott)

Max can’t wait to make his England debut

Max Watters in action for Essex County under-18s earlier in the season (pic: Essex FA).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now