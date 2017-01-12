Search

NBA treat for St Bons’ ballers

08:00 12 January 2017

Budding young basketball players will get the chance to see their NBA heroes in the flesh thanks to a Basketball England Jr NBA event

Archant

Pupils get chance to take part in coaching clinic at O2 Arena

Promising young basketball players from Newham’s St Bonaventure’s School, among others, will experience a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to catch their heroes in the flesh during the Denver Nuggets-Indiana Pacers, NBA Global Games 2017 at the O2 Arena.

A total of 60 current year seven pupils from the four winning schools in last year’s Basketball England Jr NBA campaign, including St Bons, St Bede’s Catholic Middle School, St Peter’s High School and Harris Academy South Norwood will get the chance to meet an NBA legend and take part in a clinic on the very same court a mere matter of hours before tip-off.

The schoolchildren in attendance will also relish a series of fun-packed basketball activities in the build-up to the big NBA clash between the Nuggets and the Pacers, which is sure to be a highly memorable evening they are unlikely to forget.

“The chance for our winning schools from the previous Basketball England Jr NBA term to sample all of the razzmatazz associated with a live NBA game is sure to have the desired effect and leave a lasting impression on them,” said Basketball England’s chief executive Stewart Kellett.

“I feel certain they will greatly benefit from witnessing such iconic figures in the global game first hand at the O2 Arena and come away with fond memories they will cherish for many years to come.

“With such a tantalising series of activities and events in store, it is sure to provide sufficient motivation of course for all of the players and schools that are competing in this year’s tournament as well.”

Neal Meyer, associate vice president of basketball operations for NBA EMEA, added: “The NBA is excited to further enhance our partnership with Basketball England to host our first ever Jr NBA Basketball England League Day event in London.

“This event will further enhance the Jr NBA Basketball England League experience for children participating in the England leagues by giving them an unforgettable NBA Global Games experience.”

The Jr NBA League was created for 11-12 year old boys and girls in secondary schools to participate in basketball and is organised and operated by Basketball England in partnership with the NBA.

It features 30 Jr NBA Basketball League school teams that will represent one of the 30 NBA franchises throughout the entire season and more information is available at jrnbaleague.co.uk.

Keywords: United Kingdom London

