Motorsport: Upminster racer Louie Short looking for sponsorship

Hall Mead student Louie Short is looking for sponsorship Archant

Teenager hopes investment will help him achieve goals this year

Hall Mead pupil Louie Short is looking for sponsorship to help drive his fledgling racing career on in 2017.

The 14-year-old enjoyed a superb 2016 that saw Short win numerous races and get on the podium plenty of times.

In 2017, Short will compete both nationally and internationally, including the Superone Series which is broadcast on Motors TV.

The Upminster native will race this year with the MCL Motorsport team and hopes to achieve a national seeding by the end of 2017.

Short is looking for local businesses to come on board and help him realise his dreams this year.

Anyone interested in sponsoring sport should call 07908 189331 or 07901 077744, or alternatively send an email to louieshort@hotmail.com.