More medals for Romford Town swimmers

Romford Town swimmers enjoyed more success at the latest round of the Essex Championships Archant

Youngsters make a splash at Essex Championships

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Romford Town swimmers were back among the medals in the latest round of the Essex Championships.

The 50 metre sprint events were held at the London Aquatic Centre and Town saw Ella Kilby, Codie McSheffrey, Lexie O’Connor and Sophie Moule win silver in their 4x50m medley relay.

Aaron Wilson, 15, won 50m freestyle silver as Amelia Moule, 14, took gold and there were silvers for Lewis Binning, 14, and Louis Lane, 12, in the 50m backstroke.

Binning added gold in the 50m butterfly, as Joshua Eguakhide’s personal best landed bronze and James Rowell, 16, picked up silver in the 50m backstroke.

The afternoon session yielded eight more medals for Town, including 50m freestyle silver for Lane and gold for Binning, while Moule took 50m backstroke silver.

Lane and Binning both won 50m breaststroke golds, as Isabelle Jopson’s gutsy 50m butterfly swim brought silver and Jess Ayling added silvers in her 50m breaststroke and freestyle outings.

Jude Ward just missed out on a podium in the 50m backstroke, before four Town youngsters tackled the gruelling 1,500m freestyle swims at Basildon Sporting Village on Sunday evening.

Joe Groves claimed silver on his long-course debut, while the impressive Binning claimed another gold to lead a clean sweep for Town, as Daniel Gencas and Nathan Banga took silver and bronze respectively.

The final weekend of this year’s Essex Championships takes place at Basildon Sporting Village next weekend (February 18-19).