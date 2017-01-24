More medals for Romford’s Ford Judo Club

Romford's Ford Judo Club had more to cheer at their latest competitions Archant

Youngsters impress at weekend competitions

Youngsters from Romford’s Ford Judo Club had plenty to cheer at two competitions at the weekend.

Rebecca Heavey took gold as the younger members took part in an event at UEL SportsDock, while Meryse Chiswell picked up silver.

Billy Batstone, Liam Evans, Charlie Higgs, Zac Chiswell and James Cross all took bronze medals, as Emilia Dorsam also came out and fought well, and Ford’s girls combined for another bronze in the team event.

Meanwhile, Ford’s older members took part in a kyu grade competition in Dartford, where James Allen and James Cliff both collected silver medals.

Cliff also earned the points required to claim his black belt, while Danielle Mitchell fought her way through a tough group, beating two brown belt fighters, to win a well-deserved bronze.