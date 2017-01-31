Search

Advanced search

London Raiders ‘let slip again’ says Pitchley

11:16 31 January 2017

JJ Pitchley (left) looks on from the London Raiders bench (pic John Scott)

JJ Pitchley (left) looks on from the London Raiders bench (pic John Scott)

Archant

Birthday boy reflects on latest loss to Invicta

Comment
London Raiders forward Alan Lack clashes with Invicta's Ondrej Zosiak, following his hit on JJ Pitchley, who is on his knees in the background (pic John Scott)London Raiders forward Alan Lack clashes with Invicta's Ondrej Zosiak, following his hit on JJ Pitchley, who is on his knees in the background (pic John Scott)

London Raiders forward JJ Pitchley was pleased to be able to celebrate one win on his birthday weekend, but felt his side could have taken maximum points over the two days.

Pitchley turned 23 on Saturday, when Raiders once again came up short against fierce rivals Invicta Dynamos at Lee Valley.

Brandon Miles put them ahead, but Adam Rehak levelled on a powerplay in the first period.

And after Pitchley also found the net on his big day to restore the Raiders lead, he was hit from behind by Ondrej Zosiak, and Dynamos moved 4-2 up after a brace from Bailey Wootton and a Steve Osman goal.

London Raiders forward JJ Pitchley is treated by the team's physio after being hit by Invicta's Ondrej Zosiak (pic John Scott)London Raiders forward JJ Pitchley is treated by the team's physio after being hit by Invicta's Ondrej Zosiak (pic John Scott)

Thomas Beesley’s late powerplay goal gave Raiders hope of salvaging something, but they could not beat John Dibble in a frantic finale and fell to a 4-3 defeat, their fifth in six meetings with Invicta this season.

Pitchley said: “Invicta are always a tough team to play against, even with a few top guys missing.

“Saturday was a game once again we let slip away, not finishing the chances we had. If so, that game could have easily been 6-1.”

Raiders travelled to Milton Keynes on Sunday and saw Alan Lack and Sam Roberts net 17 seconds apart in the opening session.

Tom Mboya replied on a Thunder powerplay, but Slavomir Buda restored the two-goal cushion as Raiders enjoyed a man advantage and Connor Goode’s late effort proved in vain for the hosts.

Pitchley added: “Sunday was a much better effort from all. We started a bit slow, but once we found our feet through ‘Lacky’ and Sammy Roberts it was a good game.

“There were a few too many penalties, which of course in our league is dangerous as most teams can put the puck away on the man advantage.

“But our away form this season has been pretty good and that is mostly down to the travelling Raiders fans who always bring the noise and firepower to get us going on the ice.”

Raiders now have some time off, before returning to action with trips to bottom club Bracknell and champions-elect Chelmsford on the weekend of February 11-12.

And Pitchley, who has 19 goals and 23 assists from 28 matches so far this season, is hoping they make the most of the chance to recharge the batteries as the race for honours hots up.

“We’ve got a rare weekend off coming up to rest and prepare for stage three of four of the season and come back ready to climb the table and secure second spot,” he said.

Keywords: Alan Lack London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford Sports News

Mellon: Tranmere off the pace against Dagenham

17 minutes ago Ned Keating
Tranmere Rovers manager Micky Mellon (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Rovers manager disappointed with performance against Daggers

West Ham boss vetoed move for Brentford striker

47 minutes ago Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
Brentford's Scott Hogan (left) is fouled for a penalty by Bristol City's Nathan Baker (right), during their Sky Bet Championship football match, at Griffin Park in London. EMPICS Photo. Picture date: Saturday April 16, 2016. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/Empics

Bees’ striker Scott Hogan looks set to move to Aston Villa after West Ham pull out of deal

West Ham boss was keen on Demba Ba

15:45 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Demba Ba celebrates scoring the opening goal of the game

The Hammers manager revealed he phoned the Senegal international striker

Murphy pleased with support play against West Norfolk

14:30 Ned Keating
Latest news from the local rugby scene (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Hall Lane club cruised to big success on Saturday, running in 13 tries in total

Hornchurch boss praises Henty

13:00 George Sessions
Hornchurch manager Jimmy McFarlane looks on (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Bridge Avenue boss discusses tonight’s derby fixture and the 2-0 victory over VCD Athletic last weekend

London Raiders ‘let slip again’ says Pitchley

11:16 Lee Power
JJ Pitchley (left) looks on from the London Raiders bench (pic John Scott)

Birthday boy reflects on latest loss to Invicta

Barnwell set for extended stay at Bishop’s Stortford

15:35 Ned Keating
Shomari Barnwell is currently on loan from Dagenham & Redbridge at Bishop's Stortford (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers striker’s loan deal extended by a further month

West Ham’s Byram still learning the rigours of the Premier League

08:45 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
Middlesbrough's Adama Traore (left) and West Ham United's Sam Byram battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough.

It is a year since the former Leeds United youngster made his debut against Man City, now he is ready to face them again

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

London Raiders silence Thunder

London Raiders huddle around their net before play (pic John Scott)

School Sport: Havering boys book final spot

Havering's under-12 boys are into the final of the South East England Schools' Cup final

Hornchurch boss praises Henty

Hornchurch manager Jimmy McFarlane looks on (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now