London Raiders exit for Chittock

London Raiders have announced that young forward Bailey Chittock has ‘stepped down from duties’.

The 19-year-old joined from home-town club Chelmsford, where he had progressed through the junior ranks, at the start of last season and scored 16 points in 41 league, cup and play-off matches for Raiders.

But Chittock had been restricted to just 10 more league matches so far this season, scoring a single goal, and a statement on the club’s Facebook page said: “Bailey cites increased work as having a role in his decision and a desire to get increased ice time when he is able to play.

“We would like to thank Bailey for his efforts. He has been through a lot of pain for the Raiders in the last couple of seasons with face and shoulder injuries and tried to play through ‘man flu’ just before Christmas.

“Hopefully we can welcome him back in the near future and wish him well with his on and off-ice exploits.”

Chittock himself does not rule out the prospect of appearing for the club again, adding: “I hope to be back wearing a Raiders jersey in future and the fans are easily the best fans in the league and were always supportive no matter what.”