Search

Advanced search

London Raiders confirm Ranson exit

20:11 18 January 2017

Jacob Ranson scores for London Raiders against Chelmsford (pic John Scott)

Jacob Ranson scores for London Raiders against Chelmsford (pic John Scott)

Archant

Forward leaves club by ‘mutual agreement’

Comment
Jacob Ranson in action for London Raiders against MK Thunder (pic John Scott)Jacob Ranson in action for London Raiders against MK Thunder (pic John Scott)

London Raiders have announced that forward Jacob Ranson has left the club by mutual agreement.

The 21-year-old came up through the junior ranks at Romford, before spending three years studying and playing at the Pursuit of Excellence School in Canada.

After also playing under-18s hockey for Mjolby HC in Sweden for a year, the former Albany pupil signed for the Raiders when they moved to Lee Valley in 2013 and made 21 appearances under former player-coach Danny Marshall, before moving to MK Thunder in search of more ice time in the second half of the season.

Ranson returned to a gold and blue jersey at the start of the following campaign and was an ever-present, despite suffering serious burns in a domestic accident, as he scored 15 goals and seven assists in 44 league, cup and play-off appearances.

His hard-skating work ethic made him a favourite with supporters and Ranson claimed a hat-trick of awards at the end of season presentation evening, including the Supporters’, Players’ and Coaches player of the year prizes.

But Ranson then took up an opportunity to play for National League rivals Invicta and English Premier League outfit Basingstoke on a two-way deal in 2015/16, scoring another 20 points in 40 appearances for the Dynamos and earning their player of the year award.

After rejoining Raiders for a third spell last summer, trainee journalist Ranson had defied an elbow injury to score 10 points in 20 appearances this season, the last of which came in the 3-2 home defeat against MK Thunder, a week before Christmas.

A short club statement said: “The London Raiders can now confirm that by mutual agreement Jacob Ranson is to leave the club.

“We would like to thank Jacob for his efforts this season, both on ice and off ice with Twitter updates and news reporting.

“We part on good terms and wish Jacob every success in the future.”

Keywords: Jacob Ranson Danny Marshall English Premier League National League Twitter Sweden London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford Sports News

London Raiders confirm Ranson exit

20:11 Lee Power
Jacob Ranson scores for London Raiders against Chelmsford (pic John Scott)

Forward leaves club by ‘mutual agreement’

Donnellan: Daggers must keep hold of Hawkins

18:00 Ned Keating
Oliver Hawkins of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers forward has been the subject of interest from a trio of Championship clubs

Donnellan learning fast on Daggers loan

16:00 Ned Keating
Shaun Donnellan of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Baggies centre-back says he has vast array of experienced players to acquire knowledge from at Daggers

NBA Global Games are a big hit again

15:30 Ned Keating at The O2 Arena
Denver Nuggets Kenneth Faied (right) and Indiana Pacers Kevin Seraphin (left) during the NBA Global Game at the O2 Arena, London (pic Adam Davy/PA)

London hosted its sixth regular season game last Thursday, which was another sell-out

West Ham’s Payet must be sold now so we can sign players who want to play for us

12:30 Tony Cottee, West Ham Columnist
West Ham legend Tony Cottee

Our West Ham Columnist has little time for Dimitri Payet after he refused to play

School Sport: St Edwards pupils win Lee Valley athletics event

10:30
Pupils from Romford's St Edwards School at the Lee Valley Athletics Centre's 10th anniversary athletics competition (pic Taka Guoyue Wu)

Youngsters celebrate at venue’s 10th anniversary competition

Urchins win at Stortford

10:00
Hornchurch manager Jimmy McFarlane looks on (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Jimmy McFarlane’s team see off National League South club in five-goal thriller

Trump tumbles out of Dafabet Masters

09:45
Judd Trump went out of the Dafabet Masters against Marco Fu (pic Tim Goode/PA)

Fluke helps Fu win deciding frame

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

London Raiders confirm Ranson exit

Jacob Ranson scores for London Raiders against Chelmsford (pic John Scott)

Anderson, Christie, Haye help raise awareness of Prostate Cancer

Viv Anderson is part of Prostate UK's Stronger Knowing More campaign (pic Dennis Morris assisted by Bolade Banjo)

Trump tumbles out of Dafabet Masters

Judd Trump went out of the Dafabet Masters against Marco Fu (pic Tim Goode/PA)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now