Lack wants London Raiders rewards

11:33 28 December 2016

Alan Lack receives a man of the match award during his previous spell with London Raiders

Archant

Forward rejoins from Basingstoke

Comment

Alan Lack has said he wants to help London Raiders challenge for National League honours in 2017 after returning to the club during the Christmas break.

The 24-year-old forward rejoins the Lee Valley-based club from Basingstoke Bison, having helped them to the English Premier League title last season.

Lack scored 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists) in 25 appearances for Raiders after signing from Peterborough midway through the 2014/15 campaign and went on to claim a total of 37 points (17 goals, 20 assists) in 55 matches for Basingstoke.

And he said: “I want to thank Basingstoke Bison for the previous year and half with them.

“I have had some great highs with an outstanding memory of winning the league last season, but the time has come for me and my family to move on.

“After a few weeks off I have taken up an offer with London Raiders to push for some silverware and get the ball rolling again.

“Thank you again to ‘The Herd’ and bring on the return to ‘The Raiders Family’.”

Raiders went into the Christmas break on a three-game losing streak, following defeats against Chelmsford (8-2), Milton Keynes (3-2) and Invicta (4-1).

Import forward and leading scorer Marek Nahlik picked up a match penalty in the second of those fixtures, which saw him suspended against the Dynamos, when JJ Pitchley was ejected with a game misconduct penalty.

Raiders return to action on January 7 when Solent Devils come to east London for a 5.30pm start. The two sides meet again the following night on the south coast.

Keywords: Marek Nahlik English Premier League National League Peterborough Lee Valley London

