Hinch and Fox named players of the year

17:30 26 January 2017

Lisa Wilson presented Dan Fox with his GB men's player of the year award at the Hockey Writers' awards lunch in London

Archant

Hockey Writers’ Club reveal vote winners

Great Britain's goalkeeper Maddie Hinch saves a penalty from Netherland's Maartje Paumen during the gold medal match at the Rio Olympics (pic PA)Great Britain's goalkeeper Maddie Hinch saves a penalty from Netherland's Maartje Paumen during the gold medal match at the Rio Olympics (pic PA)

Olympic gold medalist Maddie Hinch and two-time hockey Olympian Dan Fox won the prestigious UK player of the year awards for 2016, as chosen by members of the Hockey Writers’ Club.

The awards were made at the Club’s annual awards presentation lunch at the Royal Thames Yacht Club in Knightsbridge, with goalkeeper Hinch picking up her honour after playing a starring role in Great Britain’s gold medal win in Rio.

Hinch denied all four of the Netherlands’ goal attempts in a shootout that decided the final after a 3-3 draw in normal time.

The 28-year-old was the clear winner in the poll of club members, finishing ahead of fellow gold medalists, retiring GB captain Kate Richardson-Walsh and Hollie Webb, the defender who scored the decisive shootout goal in the gold-medal match.

Great Britain's Maddie Hinch (centre) during the Olympic and Paralympic athletes heroes' return in London (pic PA)Great Britain's Maddie Hinch (centre) during the Olympic and Paralympic athletes heroes' return in London (pic PA)

The women’s award was sponsored by Investec again this year.

Hinch takes the award for the second consecutive year, having caught the eye of the voters last year in a similarly stunning shootout win for England over the Dutch in the final of the 2015 European championships at Olympic Park in London – a result that qualified Great Britain for the Rio Olympic Games.

Currently playing for SCHC in the Dutch league, Hinch played for Kent club Holcombe in the 2015-16 season and also won the award in 2013.

“It is a great honour to pick up this award which is made extra special off the back of so many strong individual performances in Rio,” she said.

“It has been such a massive year for the team and there have been so many outstanding performances in the squad, for the Hockey Writers’ Club to vote for me out of everyone who did so well makes it more special than ever.

“It has been an incredible year for the team and for the sport in general. As a group, we knew we had the potential to beat anyone in the world. It was just a case of getting it all together at the right time – and Rio was the stage where it happened. We just put ourselves in our own little bubble over there, focused on ourselves and took it game-by-game. And it really worked.

“The reaction has been amazing. I have hardly met anyone who didn’t watch the final. After what was the most successful Team GB performance ever, for people to be picking out the hockey as the highlight of the Games is what we dream of as a group. We are just so pleased to inspire so many people to want to play the sport.”

Defensive skills also caught voters’ attention for the men’s award, with Fox winning the player of the year award, sponsored again by Mercian, for the first time in what was his final international season.

The men’s vote was close with the Holcombe defender pipping GB skipper, and club team-mate, Barry Middleton into second place as GB goalkeeper George Pinner completed a 1-2-3 for Holcombe.

In June 2016 Pinner also won the Chris Moore Salver which is presented annually by the Hockey Writers’ Club for the outstanding performance by a Briton in a designated major tournament.

Pinner produced a notable goalkeeping display as Great Britain finished fourth in the Hero Champions Trophy at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London.

Fox announced his international retirement late in a year which included his second Olympic Games in Rio, where the 33-year-old reinforced his reputation as a fearless penalty corner runner and a strong defender despite Great Britain finishing ninth in the men’s hockey tournament.

He said: “ I am very flattered to win. It is a great honour and something I didn’t really expect. Having retired from international hockey a few months ago, I had put that behind me. I am really delighted.

“For GB men’s squad it was an up-and-down year. We put in some good performances and then clearly there was the disappointment of Rio where things didn’t quite go our way.

“For me, leading the Great Britain side – in Barry Middleton’s absence – at the World League Finals in Raipur [in late 2015] was a hugely proud moment. I played well there, but as part of a team that did well.

“What was best about that tournament was we took a quite a young squad, but we competed. We beat Australia 5-2 which was the biggest win we’ve had against them in a number of years. Alongside all those other blokes who were playing well it was a great opportunity to prove myself and take a leading role in the side.

“The club hockey I’ve played at Holcombe, and Hampstead & Westminster before that, has been a big part of my success. I feel lucky to have been part of the Great Britain programme for so long and to have gone to two Olympic Games.”

Fox lined up for England 101 times and for Great Britain 63 times, scoring twice, and received his award from Lisa Wilson, who also presented the Graham Wilson Award for services to hockey journalism to George Brink, in memory of her late husband.

