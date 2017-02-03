Search

Havering women win on return

11:00 03 February 2017

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Blackheath beaten in East League clash

Havering’s women returned to East Two South action with a 2-0 win over Blackheath at Campion last weekend.

Frustrated by successive postponements, the hosts looked a little bit rusty early on, but Steph Prowse, Bethan Isherwood, Wendy Schofield, Louise Burgess and Sue Bartlett held firm in defence and keeper Sophie McCoy was on excellent form.

Burgess made some driving runs from the back, as Harwood and Vicky Morrison began to cause problems in midfield, and Havering took the lead when Emily Martin tapped in, after Morrison had linked up with Emma Isherwood and seen a shot saved.

Alex Semon went close to deflecting home a second from Morrison’s short corner, while Martin made some good runs on the right in the second half, supported by Lauren Earle and Katie Griggs.

McCoy produced more good saves to deny Blackheath, while Bethan Isherwood’s excellent cross could not find a team-mate at the far post.

Emma Isherwood’s short corner strike was saved on the line and Emily Gilkes-Tarsey forced a good save from the visiting keeper, before Prowse fired home a second from another short corner two minutes from time to seal the points.

The seconds had to settle for a share of the spoils with County Wanderers in the Essex League, after a 2-2 draw.

Kirsty Watley, Maria Griffin and Chrissy Noller created early chances for Havering, but County opened the scoring from a short corner, before a great ball from Rhiannon Goulden set up Nicki Cast to level.

The second half saw two penalty flicks awarded, with Cast converting for Havering, before County hit back to earn a point.

The fourths had only 10 players for their trip to Waltham Forest, with captain Emma Knight left on the sidelines, and conecded twice in the first half.

Havering hit back after the restart as player of the match Trudie Clark fired home from the top of the D, dedicating the strike to friend Stephanie Wigham.

Kim Clarke kept the visitors in the hunt with some cracking saves, as Lisa Britton and Freya Rossington-Thomas also impressed, but Havering could not get back on terms.

Keywords: Essex League

