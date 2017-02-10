Havering Sports Council Awards Evening: Jean Tierney surprised to win Doug Riden Lifetime Achievement Award

Jean Tierney (right) is presented with the Doug Riden Lifetime Achievement Award

Athletics volunteer one of eight winners on the night

Matt Luff (left) won the Junior Competitor award

Former Havering AC secretary Jean Tierney says she was shocked to receive the Doug Riden Lifetime Achievement award at the Havering Sports Council Awards Evening on Monday night.

Tierney was presented with the final prize on the night, beating off competition from Ardleigh Green CC stalwart Keith Mitchell for the prize.

The ex-Havering AC volunteer follows in the footsteps of husband Doug, who won the award for 2015, and was pleased to pick up the prize named after a man she knew so well in fellow former athletics volunteer Doug Riden.

“It was a surprise to win, but it’s a great surprise, especially because it’s named after Doug Ridden, who we knew well,” she said.

Amy Marren (right) was the joint-winner of the Disability Sports Competitor award with Oliver Beadle (left)

“Doug was attached to Essex as a track judge and a timekeeper, so I worked alongside him and it’s brilliant to win his award.

“You don’t do it for the awards, you do the hard work for the youngsters because they are our future in sport. We should do everything we can to encourage them and help them.”

Tierney was the recipient of one of eight prizes handed out on the night, with the first award, Junior Competitor of the year, going to karting start Matt Luff.

The teenager saw off the challenge of javelin prodigy Max Law for the title and hopes it is the start of another successful 12 months.

“Considering the success I had last year, we’re now looking to progress into car racing.” said Luff.

“This year, I’m racing in the Ginetta Junior Championship, which will be live on ITV4 in front of two million people.

“That’s going to offer a lot for sponsors because the exposure from the media, so it’s going to be a good year.”

Lauren Deadman was the recipient of the second award of the night, taking home the Sports Competitor prize, ahead of tennis player Jordan Sargeant.

The third award of the night was shared between talented all-rounder Oliver Beadle and Paralympian Amy Marren, who were the joint-winners of the Disability Sports Competitor award, with Kieran O’Hara runner-up in the category.

The 18-year-old Marren was recognised for claiming a swimming bronze at the Rio Games last summer and is confident of more success this year, with the World Championships in Mexico to come.

She said: “The first year after the Paralympics is always a funny year as you have a lot of athletes going into retirement and a lot of new athletes coming through that have been inspired by the games.

“It’ll be a tough competition, so I hopefully I can qualify at the end of July and get a few more titles.”

John Duncan was named Sports Volunteer, while Coopers’ Coborn under-16 boys’ gymnastics team took home the Senior School Team title.

St Edwards C of E water polo squad were recognised for their London Youth Games success with the Primary School Team award, while Havering AC received the Sports Club award.