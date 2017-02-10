Search

Advanced search

Havering Sports Council Awards Evening: Jean Tierney surprised to win Doug Riden Lifetime Achievement Award

11:00 10 February 2017

Jean Tierney (right) is presented with the Doug Riden Lifetime Achievement Award (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Jean Tierney (right) is presented with the Doug Riden Lifetime Achievement Award (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Athletics volunteer one of eight winners on the night

Comment
Matt Luff (left) won the Junior Competitor award (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)Matt Luff (left) won the Junior Competitor award (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Former Havering AC secretary Jean Tierney says she was shocked to receive the Doug Riden Lifetime Achievement award at the Havering Sports Council Awards Evening on Monday night.

Tierney was presented with the final prize on the night, beating off competition from Ardleigh Green CC stalwart Keith Mitchell for the prize.

The ex-Havering AC volunteer follows in the footsteps of husband Doug, who won the award for 2015, and was pleased to pick up the prize named after a man she knew so well in fellow former athletics volunteer Doug Riden.

“It was a surprise to win, but it’s a great surprise, especially because it’s named after Doug Ridden, who we knew well,” she said.

Amy Marren (right) was the joint-winner of the Disability Sports Competitor award with Oliver Beadle (left) (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)Amy Marren (right) was the joint-winner of the Disability Sports Competitor award with Oliver Beadle (left) (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

“Doug was attached to Essex as a track judge and a timekeeper, so I worked alongside him and it’s brilliant to win his award.

“You don’t do it for the awards, you do the hard work for the youngsters because they are our future in sport. We should do everything we can to encourage them and help them.”

Tierney was the recipient of one of eight prizes handed out on the night, with the first award, Junior Competitor of the year, going to karting start Matt Luff.

The teenager saw off the challenge of javelin prodigy Max Law for the title and hopes it is the start of another successful 12 months.

“Considering the success I had last year, we’re now looking to progress into car racing.” said Luff.

“This year, I’m racing in the Ginetta Junior Championship, which will be live on ITV4 in front of two million people.

“That’s going to offer a lot for sponsors because the exposure from the media, so it’s going to be a good year.”

Lauren Deadman was the recipient of the second award of the night, taking home the Sports Competitor prize, ahead of tennis player Jordan Sargeant.

The third award of the night was shared between talented all-rounder Oliver Beadle and Paralympian Amy Marren, who were the joint-winners of the Disability Sports Competitor award, with Kieran O’Hara runner-up in the category.

The 18-year-old Marren was recognised for claiming a swimming bronze at the Rio Games last summer and is confident of more success this year, with the World Championships in Mexico to come.

She said: “The first year after the Paralympics is always a funny year as you have a lot of athletes going into retirement and a lot of new athletes coming through that have been inspired by the games.

“It’ll be a tough competition, so I hopefully I can qualify at the end of July and get a few more titles.”

John Duncan was named Sports Volunteer, while Coopers’ Coborn under-16 boys’ gymnastics team took home the Senior School Team title.

St Edwards C of E water polo squad were recognised for their London Youth Games success with the Primary School Team award, while Havering AC received the Sports Club award.

Related articles

Keywords: Mexico London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford Sports News

Daggers ready to exorcise Southport demons

Yesterday, 17:00 Ned Keating
Luke Howell and Andre Boucaud of Dagenham & Redbridge celebrate the win over Chester (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers suffered an embarrassing night on their last trip to the Sandgrounders

Defroand in line for senior England debut

Yesterday, 16:52
Emily Defroand celebrates her call-up to the GB women's hockey squad with year seven pupils at her former school, Coopers Coborn in Upminster (pic Helen Davies)

Former Coopers pupil named in squad for South Africa trip

Holland helps West Ham hit back for point

Yesterday, 16:14 Joel Summers at Victoria Road
West Ham's under-23s take to the field with Leicester for the Premier League 2 Cup tie at Dagenham & Redbridge

West Ham U23 2 Leicester City U23 2

McFarlane happy to take any kind of win at Rovers

Yesterday, 16:00 Ned Keating
Hornchurch manager Jimmy McFarlane gives the thumbs up (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Urchins boss wants all three points to enhance promotion push and does not care how they come

Martin: Boro players owe me a result against Witham

Yesterday, 15:00 George Sessions
Romford manager Paul Martin (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Ship Lane boss discusses James Ishmail’s injury and new recruits Charlie Parish and Abdeen Abdul

The East London Football Podcast: Hammers host Baggies; O’s go to Yeovil; Daggers visit Southport

Yesterday, 14:52
West Ham United's Andy Carroll celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Premier League match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough.

Archant’s Dave Evans, George Sessions and Ned Keating discuss the latest topics affecting our clubs

Coops have learnt a lot from ‘long’ away days

Yesterday, 14:00 Ned Keating
An Old Cooperians player holds off two Campion rivals (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Coops set for their final lengthy trip of the campaign

Barfoot: Park won’t switch off after reaching final

Yesterday, 13:00 George Sessions
Latest news from the local rugby scene (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Crow Lane club defeated Wanstead 25-22 last weekend to reach the final of the Essex Intermediate Cup for a second consecutive season

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read sport

Hornchurch Style out derby success over Romford

Elliot Styles holds off Chris Taylor during Hornchurch's derby win over Romford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Havering empty-handed after Harry’s hospital trip

Havering captain Harry Jenkins goes on the attack against Cambridge University (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

West Ham Cottee: Forget Man City shambles, let’s talk about bounce back win at Southampton

West Ham legend Tony Cottee
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now