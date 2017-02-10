Havering empty-handed after Harry’s hospital trip

Captain needs 20 stitches in horror injury

Action from Havering's clash with Cambridge University (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Havering go close against Cambridge University (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Action from Havering's clash with Cambridge University (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Action from Havering's clash with Cambridge University (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Havering captain Harry Jenkins goes on the attack against Cambridge University (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Havering captain Harry Jenkins is helped off the pitch after suffering a nasty injury (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Havering's Paul Johnson chases a Cambridge University rival (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)







Havering were left empty-handed in East Premier B after a 5-3 home loss to Cambridge University seconds, but the match was overshadowed by a serious facial injury suffered by Harry Jenkins.

With vice-captain Harry Andrews missing, Havering saw influential midfielder Paul Dover ruled out with a suspected broken wrist and the visitors opened the scoring from the first short corner of the match.

The home side created two good chances, with Stuart Garnell forcing a good save after a run inside from the right and seeing a second shot blocked by a defender, before Callum Hill was denied by a sprawling save.

Cambridge were having the better of possession, but failed to trouble Lee Bennett too much, before another slick corner routine made it 2-0, after the ball hit captain Jenkins in the face and was tapped in at the far post.

Play was held up for some time, before Jenkins was taken to hospital and had 20 stitches in the wound, but Havering hit back after the restart when Josh Cipa’s short corner effort went in off a Cambridge stick.

However, as they pushed for an equaliser, the hosts were hit on the counter and Cambridge went 3-1 up with another short-corner finish.

Havering dug deep and closed the gap once more as Hill picked the ball up on the left and beat the last defender to fire into the bottom corner.

And Hill went close to levelling when a drag flick forced a good save, before a well-worked corner routine saw Cipa’s effort blocked.

Cambridge went 4-2 up from another corner, which flew past Adam Lumbers on the line, and added a fifth from open play with a deflected shot from the top of the D.

Cipa had the last word with a bullet into the top corner, but it proved little consolation in another loss.

The seconds saw their good run of results come to an end with a 2-0 home loss to Crostyx seconds.

Havering started strongly, but were unable to create any clear chances and conceded either side of the break.

Roger Hiett went close to a reply from short corners, but was denied by some good saves.

A young third team began well against Wapping eighths at Lee Valley, as Mike Gilbert marshalled the defence well.

Makeshift right-back Matthew Kennedy produced some excellent interceptions, but could not prevent Wapping scoring before half time.

Havering pressed forward in the second half in search of a leveller, but gaps began to appear and the hosts scored four more times to run out comfortable 5-0 winners.

*Havering’s women returned from Tunbridge Wells seconds with the East Two South East points after a fine 2-0 win.

Hoping to build on their home win over Blackheath, but forced into several changes, the visitors pulled together and worked hard from the start.

Chris Noller made her return to the first team and, alongside Steph Prowse, Bethan Isherwood and late call-up Alison Isherwood, defended well to deny the home attack, while Havering forced several corners.

Sue Harwood pushed one out to Noller, who saw Emma Isherwood tee up Alex Semon to fire a great shot into the far corner for the opener.

And Havering continued to work hard, with Emily Martin defying an injured thumb with many strong runs into the D.

Sophie McCoy was again in superb form, denying Wells with good saves, as Harwood and Lauren Earle linked in midfield to feed Katie Griggs, Emily Gilkes-Tarsey and Semon.

And Havering made sure late on when Gilkes-Tarsey deflected in a Semon shot for their second goal.