Havering draw positives from point at Norwich

The hockey season is well underway (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Norwich City 2 Havering 2

Havering’s men returned to action after a long winter break to earn an impressive East Premier B point at second-placed Norwich City.

The visitors managed to egde the battle for midfield supremacy early on and took the lead when Alex Lee deflected their only short corner of the game in at the far post.

And it got better as Havering doubled their advantage with a well-worked team goal, as an aerial pass led to some good link-up play and a tap-in for Chris Dunn.

Havering’s joy was shortlived as the hosts hit back before half time and Norwich applied more pressure in the second period.

A string of chances were created by Norwich and they eventually drew level with a well-struck shot into the corner of the net.

Both sides had late opportunities to claim a winner, but it ended all square and Havering had to settle for a share of the spoils.

The seconds produced an outstanding performance to beat table-topping Wapping sixths in Division Four.

Havering began well, with Haydn Joslin twice going close early on, before Mike Hinton touched in his goalbound effort from close range on 20 minutes.

Wapping replied soon after from a short corner, after a foul by James Diggins, to leave it level at the break.

But Havering continued to press early in the second half and were rewarded when Greg Mawdsley swept home a cross at the far post to resotre their lead.

Mawdsley had a chance to secure the points with an identical opportunity a few minutes later, just failing to convert, but Havering’s defence held firm in the face of late pressure to secure a deserved 2-1 victory.

A youthful third team beat bottom club Thurrock seconds by a single goal at Campion, as Noel Thoufick converted a penalty flick in the first half.

Havering continued to create chances after the restart, but Thurrock’s keeper denied them with several saves and it ended 1-0 after the visitors wasted a good breakaway chance.