Gidea Park College get special GB visitor

08:30 27 January 2017

Great britain judo international Theo Spalding-McIntosh was a special guest at Gidea Park College

Judo international Theo Spalding-McIntosh inspires pupils

Pupils at Gidea Park College had a special visit from Great Britain judo international Theo Spalding-McIntosh last Friday.

The east Londoner had been introduced to the sport at the age of six, as his mother looked for a hobby to keep him focused, and went on to win his first national title at 15.

Spalding-McIntosh developed into a multi British champion and represented his country at the highest level, travelling the world and winning medals in World Cup, European Cup and Commonwealth Games events during a 20-year career.

Since retiring from top-level competition, McIntosh-Spalding has been working with different organisations to try and help spread the word about the benefits of sport and healthy living.

A spokesperson for Gidea Park College, which is in Balgores Lane, said: “He put the children through their paces and then gave an inspiring assembly that talked about the importance of finding your passion, working hard and never giving up.

“He told the children to find something you like doing, try it out and then maintain it.”

