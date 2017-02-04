Search

What a spectacle! West Ham’s Obiang on target to turn into Superman

13:30 06 February 2017

Southampton's Nathan Redmond (left) and West Ham United's Pedro Obiang (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

PA Wire/PA Images

Hammers midfielder Pedro Obiang grabbed his first goal for West Ham at Southampton

You don’t think of footballers wearing spectacles. Remember Edgar Davids’ ridiculous goggles? It just doesn’t seem right, but for West Ham midfielder Pedro Obiang it seems to add wisdom to his personality.

And so when he came out following the team’s accomplished 3-1 win at Southampton, he was the perfect man to speak to after a goal and an assist.

“It has been a very long time coming, but I am very happy to score my first goal,” beamed the 24-year-old Spaniard. “I am happy for my family and for everyone because when you score, you feel better than when you don’t.”

You can’t argue with that logic, but maybe you can with his view on the Man City game on Wednesday where he felt partly responsible for the defeat.

“In this game I am happy,” he said. “After Man City, no. That was a tough game with many goals and the manager has taken me off, so there were many things for me to think about after the game.

“Maybe it was my fault, maybe not, but when you play like we did against Southampton you can be happy.”

To put the record straight, it was definitely not Obiang’s fault for the City loss, but that substitution seems to have spurred him on at St Mary’s.

First his slide rule pass found Andy Carroll who levelled the scores and then just before the break he fired West Ham in front with a shot from the edge of the box which bounced three times before hitting the net.

“Normally it is easier for me to pass and before when I got the same ball, I will try to cross it or pass it, but this time I think, let me shoot and if it goes in then that is good, if not, then it doesn’t matter.”

It did go in and proved to be a vital moment for him to break his West Ham duck and was the perfect answer to all the team’s critics after the 4-0 drubbing by City.

“Before the game, the manager was saying we are a good team and that we must show character and be compact, just as we are in any game, but this was different as it came after the City game,” said the former Sampdoria man.

“When City scored their first goal, our heads went down and everything changed. Against Southampton when the game was over, the manager said, this is the character we need to show.

“Now we need to keep going and then you never know what might happen.”

With Obiang in midfield then things are certainly on the up for West Ham. When he takes his spectacles off and put in his football boots, he turns into Superman!

