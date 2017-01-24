Search

West Ham Winston is delighted to see the team into the top 10

09:00 24 January 2017

West Ham United's Winston Reid (centre) hugs team-mate Pedro Obiang after the Premier League match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough.

West Ham United's Winston Reid (centre) hugs team-mate Pedro Obiang after the Premier League match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough.

PA Wire/PA Images

Hammers defender Winston Reid was at his best once again at Middlesbrough on Saturday

Comment


Games involving Middlesbrough are usually, tight, defensive and low-scoring ones, so Saturday’s end-to-end drama was not only a surprise, it was also a delight.

There were four goals, plenty of other chances and some real quality from the likes of Andy Carroll and Boro’s Adama Traore on an excellent day in the north east, while the south of England shivered.

With victory, the Hammers moved into the top half of the Premier League and for defender Winston Reid, that was vital.

“Momentum is important for us,” he said. “Before last week we had Palace around us and we beat them and now Boro were around us, so it is important to keep going down that path.

West Ham United's Winston ReidWest Ham United's Winston Reid

“Being in the top 10 is great. We started the season poorly, but we came together as a unit and worked harder and the results came – it is not rocket science!”

The New Zealander was at the heart of the defence once again at Boro, putting in another dominant display to keep Alvaro Negredo quiet all afternoon.

So was he surprised that it was such an attacking game?

“Not really,” reflected the international centre back. “We thought we could win the game so we went for it from the start, while they wanted to get a win as well so they were always going to attack.

Jose Fonte with his new shirtJose Fonte with his new shirt

“But it was a good game to be part of and the most important thing is that we got the victory.”

Reid has been something of a constant in the team this season, playing in both a three centre-back formation as well as the 4-4-2 that they played on Saturday at Boro. But which suits the Hammers best?

“If you look at it, we have had the most success in playing four at the back, but a lot depends on what we have got in terms of personnel,” said the 28-year-old. “We haven’t always had a right-back.

“Havard (Nordtveit) has filled in there and now Sam Byram is back, Alvaro (Arbeloa) is injured, so it has been one of the situations where we haven’t always had a chance to play with a back four.”

Since the Dimitri Payet dispute exploded, the change in the spirit of the team seems to have been noticeable, but for Reid, who took over the captain’s armband when Mark Noble hobbled off, he thinks it has been constant anyway

“I think we have always had a tight bond, especially when things weren’t going well, but now we are getting results, it shows more,” he said. “Everyone is good mates and sometimes we have maybe been a bit too nice to each other and we need to dig each other out more.”

That is Payet ignored then, but it is true that the results have improved lately with five wins in the seven Premier League games.

Reid is likely to partner new man Jose Fonte in defence for the rest of the season and he is looking forward to it.

“We have had a few injuries, so we have got a good new player in Fonte, who will certainly add to the group,” said the defender.

“I am sure the club want to do some more business, but in the last couple of games we have played really well.”

They have and the spine of the team in Carroll, Pedro Obiang and Reid have been one of the reasons for that.

