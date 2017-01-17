Search

West Ham’s Cottee: I scored one like Andy Carroll!

15:10 17 January 2017

West Ham legend Tony Cottee

West Ham legend Tony Cottee

Archant

Is Cottee’s as good as Carroll’s magnificent strike?

As West Ham striker Andy Carroll flew through tha air to score with a stunning scissor kick on Saturday, it certainly jogged a memory for our West Ham Columinst and Hammers legend Tony Cottee.

Speaking to West Ham columnist Dave Evans this week, he said: “I scored one like that! Don’t laugh I really did, it was the best goal I scored for the Hammers and you can see it on Youtube.”

Further examination shows that it is true.

“Mark Ward crossed one over from the right and the only difference between mine and Andy’s goal was that I hit it with my right foot rather than my left,” said Cottee.

“Like him, I hit it flush and it flew into the net, though I think I was a bit nearer than Andy.”

The game was against Nottingham Forest back in 1987 at Upton Park, so see what you think? Is it as good as Carroll’s blockbuster?

Check it out from 4 minutes onwards,

