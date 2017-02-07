Search

West Ham Randolph: Saints goal was past me before I knew where to look!

08:30 07 February 2017

West Ham United goalkeeper Darren Randolph

West Ham United goalkeeper Darren Randolph

PA Archive/PA Images

Hammers keeper plays important role to help the team bounce back from Man City mauling

West Ham United goalkeeper Darren Randolph celebrates after Andy Carroll equalises during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.West Ham United goalkeeper Darren Randolph celebrates after Andy Carroll equalises during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

It is always a delicate question asking a keeper whether he should have done better with a goal he has conceded.

The angle had been a tight one when Manolo Gabbiadini let fly and it had flown over West Ham keeper Darren Randolph’s head and into the net.

It may be easier to ask that question after you have just won 3-1 and so when it was asked, Randolph laughed at the thought.

“To be honest, I don’t think if I had my hand in the top corner already, I would have saved it,” admitted the 29-year-old after the Southampton clash.

West Ham United goalkeeper Darren RandolphWest Ham United goalkeeper Darren Randolph

“It was past me before I knew where to look.”

It was, but from then on the Hammers number one, played an important role in this win, keeping a lively Saints’ side at bay with the some important stops.

“I was happy with my performance. After the other night when I didn’t touch the ball and conceded four goals, then in this game they scored with their first shot,” he reflected.

“I wish I could keep a clean sheet every week, but goals happen and it is how you react after that as a keeper, you just have to think about how you are going to save the next one.

Southampton's Manolo Gabbiadini (right) scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.Southampton's Manolo Gabbiadini (right) scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

“I did make a save after their goal in the first half, so obviously that makes you feel better and in the second half I made some saves and that has helped us to get a victory.”

It certainly did and after the nightmare of Man City, it was vital that they did.

“We have bounced back every time we have had a bad result and we did it again at Southampton. We knew it would be a tough game, but that we could play a lot better than on Wednesday night.”

The City game was certainly a nightmare for West Ham, but Saturday’s match was much more like the win at Middlesbrough.

“It was like that,” said the international keeper. “Unless you are playing one of the top teams, you don’t really need to change your game.

“Against the top six, you need to try and stop them playing, which takes away from the way you play. Against the other teams, we know we can cause them all sorts of problems and that was how it proved.”

Randolph was full of praise for the efforts of Andy Csrroll and midfielder Pedro Obiang after the game.

“When Andy is in that form, you are always confident that he will be a threat and with us having Jose Fonte in our side now and with Virgil Van Dijk being injured we fancied our chances of causing them a lot of problems.”

They certainly did that, while Obiang’s performance and goal, delighted the keeper.

“We are all happy for Pedro,” he said. “He puts in a lot of work, he breaks up a lot of their attacks and starts attacks for us.

“We have got Andy, Michail Antonio and Manuel Lanzini to grab the headlines, but he is another important man and an unsung hero.” So too is Randolph and he is now looking for another good result on Saturday against West Brom as they look to hit back from their thumping 4-2 defeat at The Hawthorns earlier in the season.

“It is going to be a very tough game,” he insisted. “They have a way of playing which is very difficult to come up against – they are very disciplined.

“It would be nice to get a win and try and even the score a bit, but we are more than happy with the way we have played for the last couple of months.”

So are the fans and Randolph as West Ham’s number one has played an important role in that.

West Ham Randolph: Saints goal was past me before I knew where to look!

