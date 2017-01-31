Search

West Ham boss was keen on Demba Ba

15:45 31 January 2017

West Ham United's Demba Ba celebrates scoring the opening goal of the game

PA Archive/PA Images

The Hammers manager revealed he phoned the Senegal international striker

Besiktas' Demba Ba reacts during the return leg match of the Uefa Europa League 1/8 final between Turkish Besiktas Jimnastik Kulubu and Belgian Club Brugge KV in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday 19 March 2015. Club Brugge won the first leg 2-1.Besiktas' Demba Ba reacts during the return leg match of the Uefa Europa League 1/8 final between Turkish Besiktas Jimnastik Kulubu and Belgian Club Brugge KV in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday 19 March 2015. Club Brugge won the first leg 2-1.

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic has confirmed that he looked at the possibility of bringing striker Demba Ba back to the club in this transfer window.

The 31-year-old Senegal international is on loan at Besiktas after transferring from the Turkish club to Shanghai Shenhua in 2015, but it seems that injury has ruled him out of linking up with Bilic, who coached him for a year.

“He is a player that has proved himself in the Premier League and one that I have managed,” said Bilic.

“We had a wonderful year at Besiktas.

Ba played under Avram Grant at Upton Park in 2011, scoring seven goals in 13 appearances, but relegation triggered a clause in his contract and he moved on to Newcastle United and then Chelsea.

“I spoke to him on the phone a couple of weeks ago and the problem was that he had a very bad injury and he would not be fit until March, which was too late for us.

“He is a top player and I would like to see him back on the pitch as soon as possible.”

Maybe one for the summer then.

Keywords: Slaven Bilic Premier League Senegal

