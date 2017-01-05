West Ham boss is a big fan of Sunderland and Brentford strikers

Sunderland's Jermain Defoe celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game from the penalty spot during the Premier League match at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland. PA Wire/PA Images

Hammers manager Slaven Bilic looks to Defoe and Hogan to strengthen his squad

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Brentford's Scott Hogan (left) is fouled for a penalty by Bristol City's Nathan Baker (right), during their Sky Bet Championship football match, at Griffin Park in London. EMPICS Photo. Picture date: Saturday April 16, 2016. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/Empics Brentford's Scott Hogan (left) is fouled for a penalty by Bristol City's Nathan Baker (right), during their Sky Bet Championship football match, at Griffin Park in London. EMPICS Photo. Picture date: Saturday April 16, 2016. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/Empics

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic says he is a great admirer of both Sunderland’s Jermain Defoe and Scott Hogan of Brentford as the Hammers look to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window.

Their £6million bid for the 34-year-old front man was rejected by relegation-haunted Sunderland, but they are expected to return with a fresh bid to tempt the former Hammer away from the Stadium of Light.

“It was on TV and everything, but we are not going to discuss players that are not ours at the moment,” said Bilic, before discussing the player.

“He has the thing that is most important in football and that is goals,” he said. “He is probably the reason they stayed up and he has continued with that this season.

Liverpool's Dejan Lovren (bottom) and Sunderland's Jermain Defoe battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland. Liverpool's Dejan Lovren (bottom) and Sunderland's Jermain Defoe battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland.

“Most of his chances are converted into goals.”

The fact that he kept Sunderland up last season could be the biggest stumbling block as David Moyes will almost certainly need him to do the same again this time round.

He already has 11 Premier League goals to his name this season in a struggling team, but a big-money move for a 34-year-old smacks a little of desperation.

Brentford striker Hogan is also on the West Ham radar with Bilic admitting he is a big fan, though whether he can convert his Championship form to the Premier League remains to be seen.

Brentford's Scott Hogan celebrates scoring the first goal Brentford's Scott Hogan celebrates scoring the first goal

The Hammers have apparently had a £10million bid rejected by the Griffin Park club, but again they could go back with a higher offer.

“Scott is a good player and I have watched him a few times,” said Bilic of the striker who has already struck 14 times for the Bees this term.

“He is scoring goals, he is sharp, quick and a really good finisher. He does it in the Championship and he is still young – he is a really good prospect.”

West Ham are also on the lookout for a right-back, but the manager admitted that if they didn’t get anyone in, that would not bother him too much.

“We have a couple of positions that we have spoken to the owners about and of course with my staff for a long time,” said Bilic.

“But I believe in this squad, there is enough quality and character to see us good through the season.”