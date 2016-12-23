Search

The East London Football Podcast: Busy time for West Ham, Leyton Orient and Dagenham & Redbridge

07:00 23 December 2016

West Ham United's Mark Noble celebrates scoring his side's goal against Hull City with Dimitri Payet

West Ham United's Mark Noble celebrates scoring his side's goal against Hull City with Dimitri Payet

PA Wire/PA Images

Archant’s Dave Evans, George Sessions and Ned Keating discuss the latest topics affecting our clubs

Christmas is almost upon us and as all football fans know, the festive period is a crazy, busy time for their favourite teams.

West Ham were able to relax a little bit more ahead of Santa’s visit, thanks to a haul of seven points from a possible nine as they followed up their battling 2-2 draw against Liverpool at Anfield with anxious 1-0 wins over Burnley and Hull at the London Stadium.

That allowed Slaven Bilic’s men to climb to the giddy heights of 13th place ahead of their Boxing Day trip to struggling Swansea City, before they visit defending champions and BBC Sports Personality of the Year’s team of the year Leicester City on New Year’s Eve and host Manchester United in their first match of 2017.

Leyton Orient lost to in-form League Two rivals Wycombe Wanderers in their final outing before Christmas, but only to a solitary goal from their former striker Scott Kashket.

Andy Edwards is preparing his relegation-threatened side for a Boxing Day battle againt Crawley Town, before Cambridge United visit Brisbane Road on the last day of 2016 and O’s make the long trip to Exeter City on January 2.

Dagenham & Redbridge produced a pre-Christmas cracker with Solihull Moors in the National League last weekend, coming from 3-0 down to draw 4-4 at Victoria Road, with a first-ever goal from 17-year-old Tyrique Hyde along the way.

John Still’s promotion hopefuls face a festive double-header with Braintree Town, visiting the Iron on Boxing Day and hosting a return on January 2, in front of the live BT Sport cameras.

Archant correspondents Dave Evans, George Sessions and Ned Keating consider all those matters and more in the latest our new regular podcasts, presented by Archant London’s executive digital editor Matt Withers.

Keywords: Slaven Bilic Ned Keating John Still National League BBC BT Braintree Town Burnley Liverpool Exeter City London Leicester City Crawley Town

