Our West Ham ratings: Who was the least bad against Manchester City?

West Ham United's Mark Noble (left) and Andy Carroll speak with match referee Kevin Friend EMPICS Sport

See if you agree with our assessment of the Hammers from the 4-0 home drubbing by City

West Ham United's Aaron Cresswell (right) and Manchester City's Raheem Sterling (left) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium. West Ham United's Aaron Cresswell (right) and Manchester City's Raheem Sterling (left) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

RATINGS

DARREN RANDOLPH 6

Let down by his defence and absolutely no chance with any of the goals. Must have been a frustrating night for the Irishman.

SAM BYRAM 5

Manchester City's Leroy Sane (left) and West Ham United's Winston Reid (right) during the Premier League match at London Stadium. Manchester City's Leroy Sane (left) and West Ham United's Winston Reid (right) during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Turned inside out by Sane for the second goal and had a tough time all night against quality, pacy widemen. Never stopped working though.

WINSTON REID 6

Overwhelmed at times as City attackers darted all around him and though he never stopped battling and won a few balls, it was still a tough night for the New Zealander.

JOSE FONTE 5

West Ham United's Jose Fonte West Ham United's Jose Fonte

Not the greatest of debuts, in fact it was a baptism of fire. Was given a tough time by Jesus and also gave away the penalty in the second half. Things can only get better for him.

AARON CRESSWELL 5

Having a tough time at the moment. His mistake cost the first goal and then when he was put clean through by Carroll he ballooned his effort over the top. Escaped at least a booking after x-rated challenge on Sterling. Not looking good at either end of the pitch.

PEDRO OBIANG 5

West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini (left) in action during the Premier League match at London Stadium. West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini (left) in action during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

After rave reviews and that statistic about him being the top tackler in the Premier League, this was an off night for the Spaniard. Lost the ball for one of the goals and his tackling was off. Replaced just after the hour.

MARK NOBLE 5

Found it tough to get into the game as the West Ham central midfield was by-passed. Needs to step things up in his game, or Cheikhou Kouyate could well take his place.

SOFIANE FEGHOULI 4

West Ham United's Andy Carroll (centre) and Manchester City's Nicolas Otamendi (right) battle for the ball West Ham United's Andy Carroll (centre) and Manchester City's Nicolas Otamendi (right) battle for the ball

Should not have started after indifferent display at Middlesbrough. He gave the ball away or was muscled off the ball on too many occasions. Not worth his place and may not be good enough for the Premier League.

MANUEL LANZINI 5

An anonymous night for the Argentinian. Saw the ball in the opening quarter, but could not to enough with it and then largely disappeared for the rest of the match.

MICHAIL ANTONIO 7*

West Ham United's Michail Antonio West Ham United's Michail Antonio

Had the only shot on target for West Ham in the match and though it was a tame one, at least he was having a go. Never stopped running and working, but did not have enough of the ball.

ANDY CARROLL 6

Fabulous ball set up Cresswell for a chance, but there is not much he can do without any service and for much of the game he was not getting the ball.

SUBSTITTUES

EDIMILSON FERNANDES (for Feghouli, 64) 6

Did his best to get into the game, but the match was long since gone and he could not make much of an impression.

ROBERT SNODGRASS (for Obiang, 64) 6

Should have started, but did make an impression when he came on, with a good corner delivery and a free-kick which almost slipped past the wall.

ASHLEY FLETCHER (for Carroll, 79) 6

Got stuck in and looked to play a couple of useful one-twos, but the games was already over when he was introduced.