It’s Australia Day - who are the best and worst Aussies to play for West Ham?

England's Wayne Rooney and Australia's Lucas Neill battle for the ball

Check out our West Ham Aussies

Chris Coyne, West Ham United

To celebrate Australia Day, we have looked at the down under stars who have graced the claret and blue and rated them from one to 11.

There are two goalkeepers, one of them a little surprising, while some of those included did not exactly set the world alight in East London.

We have a deserving winner though we think, so see if you agree with our top 11.

West Ham also staged an international between England and Australia where the Aussies won 3-1 and a certain Wayne Rooney made his debut for the Three Lions.

Here is our list.

West Ham United goalkeeper Sasa Ilic after letting in four goals on his debut

11.CHRIS COYNE

The Brisbane-born signed from Perth and was part of the West Ham youth team that made the 1996 FA Youth Cup Final. However, his one and only appearance for the first team was a disastrous 5-1 home defeat by Leeds United. Moved on to Dundee. Made seven international appearances.

Trent McClenahan of West Ham

10.SASA ILIC

A Yugoslav international, but born in Melbourne, who made one disastrous appearance for the Hammers. In February 2000, he was brought in on loan from Charlton, but on his debut West Ham were crushed 4-0 at home by Everton.

9.TRENT MCLENAHAN

Steve Mautone, West Ham United

Like fellow Aussies Chris Coyne and Richard Garcia, the defender made his debut as a sub in a 3-2 win over Crewe Alexandra in 2004. Equally at home at right-bacl or centre half, he started against Southend in the Carling Cup, but made just three appearances before moving to MK Dons and then Hereford United.

8.STEVE MAUTONE

Michael Ferrante, West Ham United

Born in Myrtlford, the goalkeeper made just three appearances for West Ham, winning all three and conceding just one goal. However he was loaned out to Reading and then went there on a permanent basis where he became at fans’ favourite.

7.MICHAEL FERRANTE

Never made an appearance for the West Ham first team, but was the captain of the winning FA Youth Cup team in 1999. However, while the likes of Joe Cole and Michael Carrick flourished with the first team, Ferrante never made the transition and moved to Italy.

Dylan Tombides, West Ham United

6.DYLAN TOMBIDES

Aussie under-23 international, it was while on duty there that he was diagnosed with testicular cancer. Made his one and only West Ham appearance as a sub in the Capital One Cup clash at home to Wigan. Tragically died at the age of 20 in April 2014.

West Ham United's Richard Garcia

5.RICHARD GARCIA

Won 17 full caps for the Aussies and was at Upton Park from 2001 to 2004. Was a key member of West Ham’s FA Youth Cup winning side in 1999, scoring in every round, but couldn’t quite convert that to the first team. The striker made 22 appearances before moving to Colchester United after a loan spell at Leyton Orient.

4.HAYDEN FOXE

West Ham United's Hayden Foxe keeps the ball away from Middlesbrough's Joseph-Desire Job

After a good performance for Australia at the 2000 Olympics, he signed for West Ham from Japanese outfit Sanfrecce Hiroshima. Trouble with a work permit delayed his debut for an incredible eight months and in the end he made just 12 rather disappointing appearances at centre half, before moving to Portsmouth.

3.ROBBIE SLATER

02-10-95 ... Southampton v West Ham United ... West Hams Robbie Slater battles with Southampton's Ken Monkou.

English born, but emigrated to Australia where he made a name for himself. Made 44 international appearances, joining West Ham from Blackburn Rovers in 1995, playing 29 games and scoring two goals before moving on to Southampton in 1996.

2. STAN LAZIRIDIS

The fleet-footed winger joined West Ham in 1995 with a burgeoning reputation, but injury hampered his first season. Eventually made 86 appearances in claret and blue, but scored just three goals. Moved on to Birmingham City.

West Ham United's Stan Lazaridis

1.LUCAS NEILL

One of the best captains West Ham have had during his two years at the club. Neill had already gained vast experience at Millwall and then Blackburn before turning down Liverpool to join the Hammers in 2007.

Made 79 league apperances for the club and though not the greatest of full-backs as he was lacking a little in pace, he made up for it with his excellent captaincy which kept the team together.