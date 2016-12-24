In Case You Missed It: The Saturday Six

West Ham United's Michail Antonio (right) and Hull City's David Marshall (left) EMPICS Sport

A look back at some of our stories over the past week

Naomi McKenzie in action for Barking Abbey (pic Barking Abbey Academy) Naomi McKenzie in action for Barking Abbey (pic Barking Abbey Academy)

It has been another busy week of sport across our corner of East London and Essex in the lead up to Christmas and we take a look at some of our favourite stories from our editions over the past seven days in The Saturday Six.

A typical week can see our team reporting on anything from athletics, basketball, cricket, darts, football, hockey, ice hockey, karate, rugby, swimming, tennis and volleyball, from West Ham in the Premier League down to under-eights mini rugby in a local park.

1. The Barking & Dagenham Post looked at how Barking Abbey’s basketball teams ended the calendar year, with three wins out of four in their final fixtures of 2016.

Tommy Burling (left) and Raymond Lee are pictured with Sammy McCarthy (centre) Tommy Burling (left) and Raymond Lee are pictured with Sammy McCarthy (centre)

2. The Newham Recorder reported on how West Ham managed to haul themselves up to 13th place in the Premier League table with victory over Hull City, which meant they had taken seven points from a possible nine from their last three matches before Christmas.

3. The East London Advertiser included a feature on how former rivals have become friends at meetings of the London and Essex Ex-Boxers Association, with news about a new book on one of Stepney’s favourite sons, Sammy McCarthy.

4. Ilford boss Allan Fenn discusses his side’s win over Essex Senior League leaders and long-time rivals Barking and how a heart-to-heart meeting with one of his players led to them staying with the club.

5. Eton Manor’s Jamie Connors and James Reyburn, of Wanstead, reflect on their year-ending rugby derby wins in the Wanstead & Woodford Recorder.

Ilford's Sipho Mtyanda tackles Barking's Omari Delgado as others look on at Mayesbrook Park (pic Terry Gilbert) Ilford's Sipho Mtyanda tackles Barking's Omari Delgado as others look on at Mayesbrook Park (pic Terry Gilbert)

6. Sam Langston, elder brother of England international cricketer Beth, talks to the Romford Recorder about how proud the family are with the news of her new ECB central contract.

