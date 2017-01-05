Search

Bilic: The story with Zaza at West Ham is over

15:35 05 January 2017

West Ham United's Simone Zaza appeals during the game

West Ham United's Simone Zaza appeals during the game

EMPICS Sport

Hammers boss says Italian striker is finished with the club

West Ham United's Jonathan Calleri (left) and Accrington Stanley's Matthew Pearson battle for the ball during the EFL Cup, Third Round match at London Stadium.West Ham United's Jonathan Calleri (left) and Accrington Stanley's Matthew Pearson battle for the ball during the EFL Cup, Third Round match at London Stadium.

West Ham’s Italian misfit striker Simone Zaza will not play for the club again according to manager Slaven Bilic.

After 11 appearances in claret and blue and starting five of them, without scoring a single goal, the club have finally called time on the prospect of triggering a permanent £20million deal for Zaza.

“When Zaza came to West Ham, we wanted him and he wanted to come,” said manager Slaven Bilic, despite what the Italian’s agent and father had said earlier in the week.

“Maybe his wish was to stay in Italy, but because of his contract with us, we can say that his story with us is over.

West Ham United manager Slaven BilicWest Ham United manager Slaven Bilic

“He is still our player until the moment he goes somewhere, but it is mainly the situation with his contract.”

Zaza had his moments and his display in the 1-0 win at Crystal Palace was certainly his best, but he rarely came close to scoring and at the London Stadium, the only goal he did get there was for Juventus against the Hammers in a pre-season friendly.

“Nobody knows why he has failed, those sorts of things happen in football. He is definitely a good player and we had big expectations, but it just wasn’t to be,” said Bilic.

“The story with Zaza at West Ham is over.”

However, when asked about another striker at the club who has failed to hit the net, the West Ham boss told a diffeent story.

Argentinian front man Jonathan Calleri had excelled at Boca Juniors, but his time at West Ham has been less impressive and like Zaza, he has failed to hit the net, although he has had chances.

With Spanish side Las Palmas looking to sign him, Bilic did not close the door on the 23-year-old.

“He is not necessarily gone,” confirmed Bilic. “He has a different sort of contract to Zaza. They ae both on loan for a year, but the terms of Calleri’s deal is different.”

West Ham fans will certainly not mourn the departure of either Zaza or Calleri for that matter, but they still want replacements to brought in with former Hammer Jermain Defoe and Brentford’s Scott Hogan apparently top of the shopping list.

Keywords: Slaven Bilic Italy

