Search

Advanced search

Bilic: Payet is fully committed to West Ham

14:30 22 December 2016

West Ham United's Dimitri Payet reacts to a challenge from Hull City's Robert Snodgrass during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

West Ham United's Dimitri Payet reacts to a challenge from Hull City's Robert Snodgrass during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

PA Wire/PA Images

Hammers boss Slaven Bilic says he expects star Frenchman Payet to stay at West Ham in January

Comment
West Ham United's Dimitri Payet takes a shot during the Premier League match at London Stadium.West Ham United's Dimitri Payet takes a shot during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic insists that star man Dimitri Payet is committed to the club, despite remarks he has made in the French press to suggest otherwise.

The 29-year-old midfielder, who finished in the top 20 of the European player of the year awards, is attracting interest both from the Premier League and Europe, but West Ham insist he is going nowhere.

“That is our statement, we don’t want to sell him,” said Bilic, clearly frustrated by the question. “Speculation is starting again because he is a great player.

“But he has a long contract with us and we are going to do anything we can to make sure he stays with us.”

So what about the statements that Payet has been making in the French media, Bilic insists that it means little.

“I have spoken to him a few times. In those interviews he leaves the gate open, but it doesn’t mean he is not committed to the club. There is nothing wrong with saying he misses the Champions League.”

West Ham United's Dimitri PayeWest Ham United's Dimitri Paye

Payet has not quite shown the form he managed in his first season at the club, but he has still scored three goals, all of them crackers and a handful of assists this term.

“He is committed,” said Bilic. “He is in training and he plays every game for us. He has got a long contract and he knows we want him to stay.

“But he is still very ambitious and that is why he is a great player because he wants to improve. That is why the speculation is going on.

“Nothing has come from us, but we can’t stop these stories. The only way it stops is if he is injured or he starts to play badly, but we don’t want that.

“I played my best football when other clubs showed an interest in me.”

It is likely to be a nervy transfer window for West Ham fans, but Bilic will look to bring in a couple of players to strengthen his squad, with a striker and a right-back the top priority.

West Ham United's Simone ZazaWest Ham United's Simone Zaza

“Like all the managers, I am not crazy about the January window,” admitted the West Ham boss.

“But we have had a few injuries and sometimes you need to replace them. A couple of players to fill gaps with loans could work, or even better to find a permanent deal so you have less to do in June.

“If it happens it happens, if it doesn’t we have a good squad here.”

One player he will have to do without is winger Gokhan Tore, who underwent an operation last week in Germany as is likely to be out for most of the season, while the future of misfiring striker Simone Zaza is still up in the air.

“He has got an injury and that is why he wasn’t in the squad lately,” he confirmed.

“To be fair he has a very specific contract and I am going to discuss his future with him today.

West Ham United's Gokhan Tore (left) and Accrington Stanley's Zak Vyner battle for the ball during the EFL Cup, Third Round match at London Stadium.West Ham United's Gokhan Tore (left) and Accrington Stanley's Zak Vyner battle for the ball during the EFL Cup, Third Round match at London Stadium.

“I don’t know if he will still be here in January, but we are going to talk today and try and find a solution.”

Keywords: Dimitri Payet Slaven Bilic Premier League Champions League Germany Europe

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford Sports News

Another GB call-up for Sylvester

16:00 Lee Power
Former Romford junior Abbie Sylvester is set to represent Great Britain once again

Youngster prepares for under-18 championships

Park’s Barfoot wants more after win over Campion

16:00 George Sessions
Action from Romford & Gidea Park's clash with rivals Campion in the London One North on September 17 (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Crow Lane club took bragging rights over local rivals again, yet didn’t perform to their best at Cottons Park

Bilic: Payet is fully committed to West Ham

14:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Dimitri Payet reacts to a challenge from Hull City's Robert Snodgrass during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Hammers boss Slaven Bilic says he expects star Frenchman Payet to stay at West Ham in January

Upminster end year on a high

14:00
Upminster players go into a huddle (pic Martin Attard)

Basildon 5 Upminster 7

All I want for Christmas is a home win!

14:00
Corey Whitely of Dagenham & Redbridge and Joel Kettle of Solihull Moors (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers fan Daniel Law is writing a blog during the 2016/17 season

Drapers Field’s Wallace wins award

12:00
Drapers Field duty manager Lisa Wallace (right) receives the London Sports Venue Manager of the Year from MyLocalPitch co-founder Jamie Foale (pic: MyLocalPitch)

Duty manager rewarded for stellar work in 2016

Still unconcerned by battle to keep Hawkins

10:30 Ned Keating
Oliver Hawkins of Dagenham & Redbridge scored his 13th goal of the season against Solihull Moors on Saturday (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers manager unwilling to discuss future of forward, with several Football League clubs said to be interested

Romford manager Martin relishing 11-day break at Christmas

09:00 Lee Power
Romford manager Paul Martin and assistant Mark Lord (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Boro boss not concerned about losing momentum after three straight wins

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Havering 10 among UK Top 30s

Havering's Lauren Deadman (pic Tony Benton)

Romford boss Martin praises unselfish Reynolds

Nick Reynolds makes way for Ayodeji Olukoga at Heybridge (pic Lee Power)

Another GB call-up for Sylvester

Former Romford junior Abbie Sylvester is set to represent Great Britain once again
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now