Search

Advanced search

Sloppy Harold Wood Athletic made to pay

11:30 02 February 2017

Latest news from the local football scene (pic Joe Meredith/JMP)

Latest news from the local football scene (pic Joe Meredith/JMP)

Joe Meredith/JMP

Slow start is costly at Kelvedon Hatch

Comment

Harold Wood Athletic were made to pay for a lacklustre first half display at Essex Olympian League rivals Kelvedon Hatch on Saturday.

Wood’s slow start to their Premier Division encounter saw them 4-0 down at half time, but they rallied in the second half and were awarded a penalty when Reiss Kingsley was fouled in the box.

Kingsley duly dispatched the spot-kick and Wood created further chances to peg Hatch back, but could not convert them.

They will look to bounce back when welcoming Springfield for an Essex Premier Cup quarter-final tie tomorrow (Saturday, 1.30pm).

Wood’s reserves climbed to third in the table after Joe Moffat scored a last-gasp winner at Roydon, with Michael Burton and Marc Graves also on target in the 3-2 success.

But the A team’s struggles continued as they suffered a 6-0 home defeat at the hands of Braintree & Bocking United.

Matt Baker scored for Wood’s B team as they picked up a point in a 1-1 draw at Mundon Vics, but the best result of the day came from the vets, who romped to a 7-1 win over Hutton Old Boys.

Mark Gower, Craig Bristow, Stan Ellerton, Scotty Williams, Jon Bates, Richie Whiteman and Chris Wolff were all on target as Wood moved three points clear at the top of the table.

The news was not so good for the vets reserves, as they slumped to a 9-1 home defeat against Silver End, with Andy Bottono netting the consolation.

n Harold Hill had to settle for a share of the spoils in their relegation six-pointer with Buckhurst Hill.

Zach Holding netted for the visitors in a 1-1 draw ahead of a trip to Manford Way this weekend.

But goals from Sam Lock and George Cunningham were not enough for Shenfield, who lost 3-2 to Runwell Sports in Division One.

Neighbours Hutton slumped to a 7-0 defeat at high-flying Catholic United.

They host Newbury Forest tomorrow, while Shenfield visit Old Southendian and Upminster travel to Herongate Athletic in Division Two.

Keywords: Harold Hill Essex Olympian League

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford Sports News

Are West Ham back to square one after second Man City mauling?

Yesterday, 15:32 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
Manchester City's Yaya Toure (left) celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Hammers boss Slaven Bilic left crestfallen by four-goal defeat

Hopefully a return to home comforts for Daggers

Yesterday, 15:00
Dagenham & Redbridge players applaud the fans after their win at Tranmere Rovers (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers fan Daniel Law is writing a blog during the 2016/17 season

Pickett: Strange preparing for last fight

Yesterday, 13:30 Ned Keating
Brad Pickett works out ahead of his next UFC outing in London (pic UFC)

Bantamweight set to end pro career at the O2 Arena on March 18

Race for Essex Cup honours heating up

Yesterday, 12:30
Action from the 2016 Essex Saturday Junior Trophy final between Fitch United and Ryan Under 21s (pic Mikey Cartwright/essexfa.com)

Semi-final ties revealed for various county competitions

Sloppy Harold Wood Athletic made to pay

Yesterday, 11:30
Latest news from the local football scene (pic Joe Meredith/JMP)

Slow start is costly at Kelvedon Hatch

Our West Ham ratings: Who was the least bad against Manchester City?

Yesterday, 11:15 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Mark Noble (left) and Andy Carroll speak with match referee Kevin Friend

See if you agree with our assessment of the Hammers from the 4-0 home drubbing by City

McFarlane: We didn’t take our chances

Yesterday, 11:00 George Sessions
Hornchurch manager Jimmy McFarlane (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Urchins squandered several opportunities in first half and were punished late on at Bridge Avenue

Still happy to have selection dilemmas

Yesterday, 10:00 Ned Keating
Dagenham & Redbridge manager John Still (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers boss almost has a full squad to choose from for visit of the Blues

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

London Raiders silence Thunder

London Raiders huddle around their net before play (pic John Scott)

London Raiders ‘let slip again’ says Pitchley

JJ Pitchley (left) looks on from the London Raiders bench (pic John Scott)

Havering Tri enjoy Dubai trip

Havering Tri's Mark Billyard, Olivia Littlechild, Ben Lovell and Brett Thake face the camera in Dubai
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now