Sloppy Harold Wood Athletic made to pay

Slow start is costly at Kelvedon Hatch

Harold Wood Athletic were made to pay for a lacklustre first half display at Essex Olympian League rivals Kelvedon Hatch on Saturday.

Wood’s slow start to their Premier Division encounter saw them 4-0 down at half time, but they rallied in the second half and were awarded a penalty when Reiss Kingsley was fouled in the box.

Kingsley duly dispatched the spot-kick and Wood created further chances to peg Hatch back, but could not convert them.

They will look to bounce back when welcoming Springfield for an Essex Premier Cup quarter-final tie tomorrow (Saturday, 1.30pm).

Wood’s reserves climbed to third in the table after Joe Moffat scored a last-gasp winner at Roydon, with Michael Burton and Marc Graves also on target in the 3-2 success.

But the A team’s struggles continued as they suffered a 6-0 home defeat at the hands of Braintree & Bocking United.

Matt Baker scored for Wood’s B team as they picked up a point in a 1-1 draw at Mundon Vics, but the best result of the day came from the vets, who romped to a 7-1 win over Hutton Old Boys.

Mark Gower, Craig Bristow, Stan Ellerton, Scotty Williams, Jon Bates, Richie Whiteman and Chris Wolff were all on target as Wood moved three points clear at the top of the table.

The news was not so good for the vets reserves, as they slumped to a 9-1 home defeat against Silver End, with Andy Bottono netting the consolation.

n Harold Hill had to settle for a share of the spoils in their relegation six-pointer with Buckhurst Hill.

Zach Holding netted for the visitors in a 1-1 draw ahead of a trip to Manford Way this weekend.

But goals from Sam Lock and George Cunningham were not enough for Shenfield, who lost 3-2 to Runwell Sports in Division One.

Neighbours Hutton slumped to a 7-0 defeat at high-flying Catholic United.

They host Newbury Forest tomorrow, while Shenfield visit Old Southendian and Upminster travel to Herongate Athletic in Division Two.