School Sport: Marshalls Park look for Lycamobile Cup lift

Marshalls Park got to put at Upton Park in last year's Lycamobile Cup finals Archant

Pupils bidding for London Stadium final place

Marshalls Park are looking to continue their joy in the Lycamobile Cup following last year’s great success.

The Romford School’s year seven pupils managed to qualify for the finals of the under-12s category last year and were given the chance to play at the Boleyn Ground, West Ham United’s old stadium.

And PE teacher Paul Aylett is confident ahead of this year’s qualifying competition at Barking Abbey School today (Wednesday), but admits it will be tough to repeat their previous exploits.

“The qualifiers are of a high standard,” he said, “But the students are really looking forward to it and we are hopeful we can qualify.”

With the prize of playing at West Ham’s new ground, the London Stadium, on the line, the Havering school will be fielding a team at under-12 and under-14 level and Aylett is very happy with both squads.

“The year sevens have a good core for six-a-side football,” he added. “And the year nines have experience in playing as year eights last time around.”

There will be very tough opposition for Marshalls Park to deal with this time, though, following St Mary Magdalene Academy’s victory in the under-12s competition and Highams Park’s triumph in the under-14s.

The runner-ups from those qualifiers will also be competing, including Eastlea Community’s under-12s and Heathcote School’s under-14s.

It is going to be very difficult for Marshalls Park to repeat last year’s achievements, but they have very capable teams and the added incentive of having the chance to play at the London Stadium should mean for hungry and determined players all over the pitch.