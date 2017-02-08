Search

Advanced search

School Sport: Marshalls Park look for Lycamobile Cup lift

08:22 08 February 2017

Joel Summers

Marshalls Park got to put at Upton Park in last year's Lycamobile Cup finals

Marshalls Park got to put at Upton Park in last year's Lycamobile Cup finals

Archant

Pupils bidding for London Stadium final place

Comment

Marshalls Park are looking to continue their joy in the Lycamobile Cup following last year’s great success.

The Romford School’s year seven pupils managed to qualify for the finals of the under-12s category last year and were given the chance to play at the Boleyn Ground, West Ham United’s old stadium.

And PE teacher Paul Aylett is confident ahead of this year’s qualifying competition at Barking Abbey School today (Wednesday), but admits it will be tough to repeat their previous exploits.

“The qualifiers are of a high standard,” he said, “But the students are really looking forward to it and we are hopeful we can qualify.”

With the prize of playing at West Ham’s new ground, the London Stadium, on the line, the Havering school will be fielding a team at under-12 and under-14 level and Aylett is very happy with both squads.

“The year sevens have a good core for six-a-side football,” he added. “And the year nines have experience in playing as year eights last time around.”

There will be very tough opposition for Marshalls Park to deal with this time, though, following St Mary Magdalene Academy’s victory in the under-12s competition and Highams Park’s triumph in the under-14s.

The runner-ups from those qualifiers will also be competing, including Eastlea Community’s under-12s and Heathcote School’s under-14s.

It is going to be very difficult for Marshalls Park to repeat last year’s achievements, but they have very capable teams and the added incentive of having the chance to play at the London Stadium should mean for hungry and determined players all over the pitch.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford Sports News

Hornchurch boss happy to let squad rest

17:30 Lee Power
Hornchurch manager Jimmy McFarlane (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Urchins recharge batteries during blank midweek

West Ham Cottee: Forget Man City shambles, let’s talk about bounce back win at Southampton

17:15 Tony Cottee, West Ham Columnist
West Ham legend Tony Cottee

Our West Ham columnist was full of praise for the Hammers on Saturday

Still named January manager of the month

16:03 Ned Keating
Dagenham & Redbridge manager John Still (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers chief guided Victoria Road outfit to three wins and three clean sheets in first month of 2017

Romford boss sure of retaining Ryman status

13:28 Lee Power
Romford boss Paul Martin (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Martin confident of getting ‘three or four more wins’

West Ham Book Review: An emotional look at the Boleyn and the London Stadium

12:00 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
Goodbye to Boleyn Book Cover

Upton Park, Ken’s Cafe, the Newham Bookshop and finally saying goodbye

No ‘knee-jerk decisions’ from Hopkin

10:00 Ned Keating
New Dagenham & Redbridge owner Glyn Hopkin (pic: Dave Hennessey/D&RFC)

Local businessman’s takeover set to be completed in the coming weeks

School Sport: Marshalls Park look for Lycamobile Cup lift

08:22 Joel Summers
Marshalls Park got to put at Upton Park in last year's Lycamobile Cup finals

Pupils bidding for London Stadium final place

Seven Daggers sign new deals

Yesterday, 17:12 Ned Keating
Fejiri Okenabirhie of Dagenham & Redbridge and Theo Vassell of Chester (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers extend contracts of Fejiri Okenabirhie, Matt Robinson, Andre Boucaud, Corey Whitely, Elliot Justham, Tyrique Hyde and Joe White

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Hornchurch Style out derby success over Romford

Elliot Styles holds off Chris Taylor during Hornchurch's derby win over Romford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

West Ham Cottee: Forget Man City shambles, let’s talk about bounce back win at Southampton

West Ham legend Tony Cottee

Talented Havering stars recognised at Awards Night

Winners face the camera at the Havering Sports Council awards evening at Upminster Golf Club (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now