School Sport: Double delight for Coopers Coborn in Essex County League and Havering Cup

Coopers Coborn's football team face the camera after beating Barking Abbey Academy 3-2 in the Essex County Schools & Colleges U19 League Division One (pic: Coopers Coborn/Lee Hanford). Archant

Late goal from Ted Buchanan helps defeat Barking Abbey Academy before another last-gasp strike sees off rivals Hall Mead

It has been a good week for Coopers Coborn after they earned victories in the Essex County League and Havering Cup recently.

The first team produced one of their best performances of the season to beat Barking Abbey Academy 3-2 earlier in the week.

The Essex County Schools & Colleges under-19 League Division One encounter proved to be a real thriller.

After a disappointing start to 2017, Coopers put that behind them to take the lead against Abbey.

Jake Brocklebank opened the scoring up before half time against a well trained and physical Barking outfit.

It remained 1-0 until the break, but Coopers begun the second period strongly and doubled their lead soon after the restart.

Joe Johnson produced a screamer from 30-yards to put the Upminster School in complete control.

Abbey, to their credit, fought back well and managed to score twice to level the scores and leave the game in the balance.

But Coopers had the last laugh when Ted Buchanan’s precise free kick enabled man of the match Jack Willis to score the winner.

There were two Havering Cup games for the Upminster School to concentre on as well recently.

After going so long without a competitive match, Coopers were a touch rusty when they faced Harris Academy.

The Rainham School managed to edge a six-goal thriller 4-2 and claim the bragging rights over their rivals.

Coopers were afforded the chance to bounce back soon after when they took on Hall Mead in the Havering Cup.

On a cold, windy afternoon the game was set out to be a scrappy affair, as both teams looking to triumph over each other on a heavy pitch.

Hall Mead kicked off and it was evident the team in green were looking to play the ball long to their striker.

Coopers, on the other hand, looked to play the ball out from the back and worked on creating opportunities through their wingers.

The first chance came when the Coopers’ backline were not quick enough to react to a ball played over their defence.

Hall Mead’s striker tried to lob over the goalkeeper, which resulted with the ball hitting the post.

Some nerves definitely showing for Coopers after their defeat the week before to Harris Academy.

But Coopers soon settled and bossed most of the play throughout the first half, getting numerous chances.

With half-time approaching, the team in blue were struggling to find a way through despite creating several opportunities.

After a quick turnaround, Coopers kicked off the second half, but it was Hall Mead who were more switched on.

The team in green duly took the lead from close range after some poor defending by their rivals.

Coopers, however, were quick to react and rectified their mistakes as a cross into the area was stroked home.

Substitutions for both sides followed which made the game more open with fresh legs on the pitch.

Chances grew at either end as Coopers pushed players forward in desperate attempts to try and get the much needed win.

Their hard efforts paid off in the final minute of the game when the ball was passed into the area.

Although the initial shot was saved, a Coopers player was on hand to tap in the winner from close range.

It was a deserved victory for the team in blue, although heart break for Hall Mead having held the lead for long periods.