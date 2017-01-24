Search

Shenfield High School student Max Watters enjoying time on loan at Essex Senior League club Barking

16:00 24 January 2017

Barking's Max Watters attacks against Enfield (pic Terry Gilbert)

Archant

Ex-Hall Mead pupil scored his fourth goal for the Blues last weekend, but will represent his country on Saturday

Max Watters has thanked the management team at Barking ahead of linking up with the England Schoolboys squad this week.

The 17-year-old is currently on loan at the Essex Senior League club from Ryman North outfit Thurrock.

Watters has shone since signing for Blues and scored during their 5-0 win over Enfield last weekend.

“It has been really good over Barking and they’ve helped me loads since I first joined on loan,” said the Shenfield High School student after getting selected for England recently.

“Mick O’Shea (Barking’s academy manager) and Rob O’Brien (chairman) have been great and it was actually Mick who picked me out when I played in a college game for Shenfield High.

“That’s basically how I ended up joining on loan and the managers Glen Golby and Steve Willis have gradually brought me into the team and helped me get used to senior football.

“Both of them have been brilliant and I’ve really enjoyed my time at Barking so far, it’s a great club.”

After netting on Saturday, Watters has now scored four competitive goals in seven appearances for the Blues.

Max Watters (far, right) slots home for Barking against Enfield in the Essex Senior League last weekend (pic: Terry Gilbert).Max Watters (far, right) slots home for Barking against Enfield in the Essex Senior League last weekend (pic: Terry Gilbert).

The former Hall Mead pupil has adjusted to senior football quickly after only signing for Thurrock this summer.

Watters had been without a semi-professional club and was just playing for his school and Essex County under-18s.

But the Upminster talent, who predominantly plays on the right wing or behind the striker, was keen to test himself.

“Thurrock brought me in at the start of the season and I’ve played quite a few times for their reserves,” said Watters.

“I had been training with the first team as well before they sent me out on loan to Barking, which has been good.

“Before joining Thurrock, I wasn’t playing for anybody. I was concentrating on college and we were playing football every day anyway.

“We always had games, but this summer I decided I wanted to try and see if I could get a semi-professional club.”

Watters has caught the eye so far for Barking and will hope to impress for England Schoolboys against Australia on Saturday.

