Search

Advanced search

Ryman North: Romford manager Paul Martin thrilled to take points off Dereham Town

17:00 25 January 2017

Romford manager Paul Martin looks on (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Romford manager Paul Martin looks on (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Boro boss full of praise for goalkeeper Callum Chafer and discusses deputy Nick Reynolds

Comment

Paul Martin was delighted Romford were able to claim all three points following a thrilling encounter at Dereham Town in the Ryman North on Saturday.

Boro made the lengthy trip up to the Magpies off the back of a 2-1 defeat at local rivals Brentwood Town.

But they bounced back well in Norfolk with Jonathan Adebayo, Kai Bichard and Greg Akpele on target in their 3-2 victory.

“The important thing was the win and with Brentwood drawing it kind of cancelled out our defeat to them last Tuesday,” said Martin.

“I told the boys they owed me a performance and they delivered, although we didn’t make it easy for ourselves.

“Dereham went down to 10 and it took us a little while to make it count, but we did and then should have killed the game off.

“Even though they had a man less, you knew they only needed one touch from a corner to get an equaliser and they sent their goalkeeper up, but we were fine.”

Romford fully deserved to triumph at Aldiss Park, although it was far from straight forward after a dramatic finale.

Goalkeeper Callum Chafer was on the receiving end of a couple of hefty blows against the Magpies.

The Boro custodian had to head one ball away outside the area and Dereham’s Rhys Logan went in high, which resulted in him seeing red.

Chafer was then caught again with six minutes remaining and had to leave the pitch on a stretcher.

All-time leading goalscorer Nick Reynolds was introduced and donned the gloves, but wasn’t required to do much.

“Fair play to Callum because he was very brave and got involved in things which would have cost us goals otherwise,” said Martin.

“He will have a week’s rest, so we’ll see how he is for this Saturday against Cheshunt, but we have other options like Richard Wray and Stephen Reynolds or Nick!

“I think some teams look at our bench and target Callum because they don’t think we have a back-up goalkeeper, but Nick is our secret weapon.

“He is a big size, is good with his hands and is not scared to come out and catch the ball, so I have no worries about putting him in.”

Romford’s 10th win of the campaign places them 16th in the table and 11 points above the bottom four and 12 off the play-off positions.

Related articles

Keywords: Nick Reynolds Paul Martin Callum Chafer Brentwood Town Dereham Town

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford Sports News

Martin thrilled to take points off the Magpies

60 minutes ago George Sessions
Romford manager Paul Martin looks on (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Boro boss full of praise for goalkeeper Callum Chafer and discusses deputy Nick Reynolds

Connors accepts Manor got tactics wrong at Brentwood

16:00 George Sessions
Sullivan of Eton Manor

Two local clubs produced pulsating contest at King George’s Playing Fields with the hosts winning 23-18

School Sport: Great Scotts are Havering boccia champions

15:00
Scotts Primary School pupils celebrate their success at Havering's boccia tournament

Pupils combine to win borough competition

Daggers release Okuonghae

13:30 Ned Keating
Magnus Okuonghae has left Dagenham & Redbridge after his contract expired earlier this month (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers’ defender’s contract expired earlier this month

West Ham’s Cottee: I would have loved to have played with Carroll and Duncan Ferguson

11:10 Tony Cottee, West Ham Columnist
West Ham legend Tony Cottee

Our West Ham columnist Tony Cottee extols the virtues of that man Andy Carroll

Sheppard hopes to make Daggers debut at Tranmere

08:30 Ned Keating
Defender Jake Sheppard has joined Dagenham & Redbridge on loan from Reading until the end of the season (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Defender was thwarted in his attempt to make first Daggers appearance by a frozen pitch last weekend

More medals for Romford’s Ford Judo Club

Yesterday, 17:30
Romford's Ford Judo Club had more to cheer at their latest competitions

Youngsters impress at weekend competitions

England’s Watters enjoying time on loan at Barking

Yesterday, 16:00 Exclusive by George Sessions
Barking's Max Watters attacks against Enfield (pic Terry Gilbert)

Ex-Hall Mead pupil scored his fourth goal for the Blues last weekend, but will represent his country on Saturday

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

School Sport: Havering boys book final spot

Havering's under-12 boys are into the final of the South East England Schools' Cup final

Former Raider Ranson joins Streatham

Former London Raiders forward Jacob Ranson battles for the puck with Streatham's Vaclav Drabek during the November meeting between the two sides (pic John Scott)

Max can’t wait to make his England debut

Max Watters in action for Essex County under-18s earlier in the season (pic: Essex FA).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now