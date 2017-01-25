Ryman North: Romford manager Paul Martin thrilled to take points off Dereham Town

Romford manager Paul Martin looks on (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Boro boss full of praise for goalkeeper Callum Chafer and discusses deputy Nick Reynolds

Paul Martin was delighted Romford were able to claim all three points following a thrilling encounter at Dereham Town in the Ryman North on Saturday.

Boro made the lengthy trip up to the Magpies off the back of a 2-1 defeat at local rivals Brentwood Town.

But they bounced back well in Norfolk with Jonathan Adebayo, Kai Bichard and Greg Akpele on target in their 3-2 victory.

“The important thing was the win and with Brentwood drawing it kind of cancelled out our defeat to them last Tuesday,” said Martin.

“I told the boys they owed me a performance and they delivered, although we didn’t make it easy for ourselves.

“Dereham went down to 10 and it took us a little while to make it count, but we did and then should have killed the game off.

“Even though they had a man less, you knew they only needed one touch from a corner to get an equaliser and they sent their goalkeeper up, but we were fine.”

Romford fully deserved to triumph at Aldiss Park, although it was far from straight forward after a dramatic finale.

Goalkeeper Callum Chafer was on the receiving end of a couple of hefty blows against the Magpies.

The Boro custodian had to head one ball away outside the area and Dereham’s Rhys Logan went in high, which resulted in him seeing red.

Chafer was then caught again with six minutes remaining and had to leave the pitch on a stretcher.

All-time leading goalscorer Nick Reynolds was introduced and donned the gloves, but wasn’t required to do much.

“Fair play to Callum because he was very brave and got involved in things which would have cost us goals otherwise,” said Martin.

“He will have a week’s rest, so we’ll see how he is for this Saturday against Cheshunt, but we have other options like Richard Wray and Stephen Reynolds or Nick!

“I think some teams look at our bench and target Callum because they don’t think we have a back-up goalkeeper, but Nick is our secret weapon.

“He is a big size, is good with his hands and is not scared to come out and catch the ball, so I have no worries about putting him in.”

Romford’s 10th win of the campaign places them 16th in the table and 11 points above the bottom four and 12 off the play-off positions.