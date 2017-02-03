Ryman North: Romford manager Paul Martin says pressure is all on Hornchurch in derby

Local rivals meet at Ship Lane in the league tomorrow

Romford manager Paul Martin insists the pressure is all on local rivals Hornchurch ahead of their derby in the Ryman North tomorrow (Saturday).

Boro make the short trip to Bridge Avenue, looking to for a win to put further distance between themselves and the relegation zone.

Urchins could also do with a win to enhance their promotion credentials, and Martin believes the need for a positive result is much greater for their rivals than it is for Romford.

“Hornchurch have strengthened since we played them in August and they are in good form, but we can be a potential banana skin for anyone,” said Martin.

“The pressure is all on Hornchurch, but we’ll be doing all we can to get a good result on Saturday.

“Hornchurch probably need the points more than we do given how tight it is at the top, but we want the win.”

Romford have a good recent record over Urchins, having not conceded a goal in their last three league meetings.

Last season, Boro did the double over Hornchurch, while the sides played out a goalless draw at Ship Lane in August.

And Martin believes his side can continue their good form against their rivals, not least because some of his squad have a point to prove.

“We have Ryan Mallett and Callum Chafer who were at Hornchurch when they were younger, but for whatever reason didn’t make it, and they’ll want to show the club they were wrong to let them go,” he added.

Romford head into the weekend’s derby in mixed form, having won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five games in the league.

By comparison, Hornchurch are unbeaten in their last five matches, of which they have won four.

But Martin knows form counts for nothing in a derby and it is instead about who copes better on the day.

“The match will come down to who works the hardest, but I think we also have to sharpen up in front of goal,” he added.

“We’re struggling with our finishing at the minute, but that’s football; one month, you’re scoring for fun, the next, you can’t find the net.”