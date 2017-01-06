Ryman North: Romford boss Paul Martin has a plan for Brightlingsea Regent’s Tom Richardson

Romford manager Paul Martin celebrates after Tom Richardson scores, but the duo will be against each other on Saturday

Old boy returns to Ship Lane this weekend, but Boro confident after showing strong form over the last month

Paul Martin is hoping former Romford forward Tom Richardson doesn’t come back to hurt his old club too much when Brightlingsea Regent visit Ship Lane tomorrow (Saturday).

The striker has had two spells with Boro, playing 97 times overall and scoring 29 goals, before joining rivals Brentwood Town in January 2015.

Richardson linked up with Regent this summer and has played his part in helping them to fifth in the table ahead of their trip to Romford.

Martin said: “I think I’ll take Tom out and buy him a few beers because he works with me!

“Saturday is similar to the Thurrock match (December 28), which we lost 3-2. That was a massive test for us, but we did very well and I can’t remember the last time Thurrock conceded two goals in the league, so we can take a lot from that.

“Brightlingsea are in great form and are a bit of a bogey team for us, so we know what they are all about.

“They will be organised and don’t give you a second to rest and with Thamesmead Town coming up on Wednesday we have two tough games this week.”

Romford go into both matches with a settled plan, which has been in contrast to previous seasons.

Martin has often changed formation to accommodate the strengths of the opposition to give Boro the upper-hand.

However, the experienced manager has settled on a way of playing recently, which has forced their league rivals to change tact.

“We didn’t have a go at the players on Monday at Ware like we normally would after a 3-0 defeat,” said Martin.

“I just told them to keep their heads up because we played well enough and created chances. We’ve got our formation now and we are not changing our style to compensate for the opposition.

“Phoenix Sports changed their formation twice against us last weekend which is good so we are not going to hold back on Saturday.

“We need to make sure we are safe before the last month of the season because we play four of the current top five.

“Hopefully we can get enough to mean we can enjoy those last few games and maybe give one or two of the big boys a scare.”

Romford have away matches at Tilbury, Brightlingsea and Thurrock in the final month of the campaign plus home fixtures with Maldon & Tiptree and Aveley.