Ryman North: Paul Martin more than happy with Romford squad after fine December

17:00 04 January 2017

Romford manager Paul Martin and assistant Mark Lord (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Boro chalked up four wins before the end of 2016 to give themselves eight-point cushion over bottom three

Paul Martin is delighted with the way his Romford squad have performed over the last month in the Ryman North.

Boro began December with a 4-1 defeat at home to Soham Town Rangers - their third consecutive league loss.

Although since that reverse, they’ve won four of their last six games in the division to move up to 18th.

“It’s definitely good to look at the table and have an eight-point cushion above the bottom three,” said Martin.

“December has been a massive month for us and it was easily our best of the season in the league.

“Two or three new personnel have made a big difference and we’ve taken points off a lot of teams we weren’t expected to.

“Fans probably looked at Saturday and Monday and expected us to lose at Phoenix and beat Ware.

“It worked out the other way round, but both matches were very similar and it was about taking your chances.”

Romford claimed a 3-1 win at Phoenix on New Years Eve with Chinedu McKenzie grabbing a hat-trick.

But Martin’s team then slumped to a 3-0 defeat at Ware despite it remaining goalless until the 79th minute.

The Boro boss wasn’t too unhappy with his squad following the loss in Hertfordshire on Monday.

Martin added: “At Phoenix Sports we rode our luck at times, but got our goals and they had one cleared off the line and Callum Chafer’s made a few saves.

“Then on Monday they missed some chances, but we wasted better ones and the opener was always going to be key.

“As soon as it went 1-0 we changed our formation to three at the back and then gave a penalty away after we mucked around with the ball.

“We chucked everybody forward following the second and they put one over the top and made it 3-0.”

Even with Romford losing on Monday, they can still look at the table with a lot of satisfaction right now.

McKenzie, fresh from his hat-trick against Phoenix Sports, admitted it is vital they stay focused.

He added: “We do have a nice cushion between ourselves and relegation place, especially with two games in hand.

“But it’s key we remain focused and continue gaining valuable points to push us further up the table.”

The goals of McKenzie have helped Romford obtain some breathing space between themselves and the bottom three.

And the ex-Redbridge forward took extra delight with his strikes at Phoenix Sports on Saturday.

McKenzie spent some time with the Bexley-based club at the beginning of last season before linking up with Boro in October 2015.

“It was definitely a great feeling to get a hat-trick and three vital points against my former club to push us up the table and take my tally for the season to 24,” said the Romford forward.

“To be honest I didn’t really get a proper sniff at Phoenix Sports and felt Saturday was a good chance to show my potential against them.”

Martin more than happy with squad after December

