Ryman North: Paul Martin believes the Romford players owe him a result against Witham Town

15:00 10 February 2017

Romford manager Paul Martin

Romford manager Paul Martin

Ship Lane boss discusses James Ishmail’s injury and new recruits Charlie Parish and Abdeen Abdul

Romford boss Paul Martin is expecting his players to deliver a strong performance tomorrow (Saturday) when Witham Town visit Ship Lane in the Ryman North.

Boro are seeking revenge against Town after suffering a 2-0 defeat at Spa Road on October 22 having gone into that fixture full of confidence.

Martin’s team weren’t at the races that day, which was a similar story at Brentwood Town last month, but he expects his players to produce a good showing this time around.

He said: “The inconsistency of Romford is that we seem to pick when we turn up. You get performances like Witham away and Brentwood recently where I think why have I turned up?

“And then we have a match like Saturday where we lose 1-0 at Hornchurch in front of a good crowd and I can’t fault one player, so I’m trying to drill it into them that they have to be up for every game.

“We do owe Witham, well the players owe me actually because the performance at their place earlier in the season was abysmal.”

Romford were unlucky to come away without reward following last weekend’s derby encounter with Hornchurch at Bridge Avenue.

Despite the defeat to their local rivals, Boro are comfortably placed 16th in the table and only four points behind Witham in 13th.

A win for Romford at Ship Lane tomorrow, would see them take another big step towards ensuring they remain in the division next season.

“Witham have been on a good run this year while we have been blowing hot and cold, yet we are only four points behind them,” said Martin.

“I feel like we have been plodding along recently, but we need to get a bit of form going before the last month of the season because we have some tough fixtures.

“We have home advantage this weekend, so we’re all looking forward to being back at Ship Lane, but it works both ways because the opposition love our surface as well.”

Boro will be without James Ishmail for the visit of Witham after he suffered ankle ligament damage at Hornchurch on Saturday.

Romford’s manager has been able to bring in a similar replacement, however, by signing Charlie Parish from local rivals Redbridge.

Martin added: “We have brought in a couple of new faces this week with one of them being Charlie. He’s a left-footed central defender and he is somebody we really needed, especially with Ishmail being out for a while now.

“We only got ‘Ish’ back fit for Saturday’s match, but it looks like he’ll be injured for six to eight weeks. He came to training on Monday night and his ankle was swollen like a tennis ball, so we’ll monitor his swelling.

“I’m hoping it isn’t as bad as we expect, but getting Charlie in was crucial and he’s a no nonsense central defender and you can always do with them at this level.

“We also appear to have found a gem in Abdeen Abdul. He has been with Clapton recently and started off in Ireland before he got involved with an organisation called Life Style Sports and was on the back of the Daily Star.

“He’s only young, but can play up front or out wide and came to training on Monday and really stood out, so I’m excited to see how he gets on.”

