Ryman North: Manager Paul Martin admits his side had enough chances to beat Thamesmead Town

Romford manager Paul Martin

Boro boss frustrated after Ship Lane club concede late equaliser to draw

Romford forward Nick Reynolds cannot believe he has missed a good chance against Thamesmead Town

Romford manager Paul Martin admits he was disappointed with his side’s finishing in their 1-1 Ryman North draw at home to Thamesmead Town.

After a bright start at Ship Lane, Boro took the lead in the 26th minute through Kai Bichard, who lashed home from long range.

But Town midfielder Bode Anidugbe struck two minutes from time to ensure a share of the spoils for the visitors, who earlier had Leon Smith sent off.

Romford, though, should have had the game won by that point having squandered a number of chances, which left Martin a little flat at full-time.

Romford despair after they conceding a late equaliser against Thamesmead Town

“Thamesmead are going to be happier than me because we had 10 chances, but it was like kids football at times; they were all trying to break the net when all they needed to do was place it,” he said.

“You blame your firepower tonight because I thought the backline, with two makeshift defenders, was superb.

“But for those final five minutes, we would have got away with it, but that’s down to us not taking our chances.”

Romford were forced into a late change before the match, with Dan Cossington’s name scrubbed off the team-sheet and replaced by Ryan Mallett.

Boro suffered a further blow midway through the first-half when Cossington’s fellow centre-back James Ishmail went off injured, forcing Martin into a reshuffle at the back.

However, the Romford boss was pleased with his defence coped by and large, but just wished they could have held on at the end.

“When we look at it, we had a bit of a crisis before kick-off with Dan, who had a trapped nerve in his back and losing James early on with a hamstring injury,” he added.

“We’ve played near enough the whole game with a right-back and central midfielder at centre-back against a team who are flying and are a good team.”

As well as Cossington and Ishmail being doubtful, Romford will have to cope without the suspended Kai Bichard and Jamie Dicks on Saturday.

The duo were dismissed in a 4-1 loss on Saturday to Brightlingsea Regent, with Chinedu McKenzie grabbing Romford’s only goal.

And Romford admits those red cards have forced him into a change on policy regarding dismissals.

“They were two stupid sending-offs at the weekend and I’ve told the boys they have to start paying their own fines,” he said.

“We don’t have money, there aren’t any wages at this club, so it’s not right that we’re paying out for their bookings and sending-offs because some of them have been embarrassing.

“They’ll be paying their own fines from now on and I don’t care if they’re not happy with it, they can leave.”