Search

Advanced search

Ryman North: Jimmy McFarlane wants early gift from Hornchurch squad against Aveley this evening

12:00 23 December 2016

Ross Wall (left) celebrates a goal for Hornchurch (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Ross Wall (left) celebrates a goal for Hornchurch (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The Millers make trip to Bridge Avenue in good form, but a win for Urchins would put them in the top five for Christmas

Comment

Hornchurch welcome Aveley to Bridge Avenue for their penultimate Ryman North match of the year this evening (Friday) and boss Jimmy McFarlane knows he will get a strong performance from his team.

The Millers are third in the table and have lost just six times in 26 league games this season, but a win for Urchins in tonight’s 8pm kick-off will close the gap between the clubs to just two points.

McFarlane is boosted by being able to select Junior Luke against his old club, despite his red card for two bookable offences at Wroxham.

“Junior is okay for Aveley, but won’t play against Brentwood Town on New Year’s Eve,” he said.

“The rules regarding suspension changed at the start of the season. It used to be that the ban wouldn’t kick in for two weeks, but now it’s only one week, so regardless, he will play for us tonight.

“Aveley have done really well, but I’m more worried about the game against Brentwood. It is matches against teams near the bottom that we struggle in, so I probably won’t sleep too well next Friday.”

Hornchurch did claim a 1-0 win at Mill Field in the FA Cup back in August, but will face a very different Millers squad this time around.

Justin Gardner was manager of Aveley that day, but departed at the start of October, despite the club sitting third in the table.

Terry Spillane has since taken over and much of the squad has changed, yet Hornchurch’s rivals are only eight points off top spot.

“Justin did a phenomenal job at Aveley and I’m not sure anybody will ever know what happened there,” said McFarlane.

“Terry has come in, picked up the mantle and kicked them on. They’ve been doing really well.

“I speak quite a bit with Justin and what happened there, I’m not sure, but Terry has done a good job since being appointed.”

McFarlane has spoken numerous times about wanting Hornchurch to be in the play-off positions by Christmas time.

A win this evening would mean they achieve that until Boxing Day at least and he added: “As long as we win then I’ll be content. I’m not happy with where we are in the table.

“It is what it is and circumstances haven’t helped, but we’re 12 unbeaten in the league, although we do need to turn a few more draws into wins.”

Related articles

Keywords: Jimmy McFarlane Brentwood Town

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford Sports News

Basketball girls bid for GB selection

11:30
Basketball England is staging a training camp for the England girls squads (pic Basketball England)

Former Olympians to helps at three-day training camp

Local youngsters earn England selections

09:30
Basketball England held a national training camp in Manchester for the best young players in the country

Basketball bosses name squads after training camp

In Case You Missed It: The Saturday Six

07:00 Lee Power
West Ham United's Michail Antonio (right) and Hull City's David Marshall (left)

A look back at some of our stories over the past week

Happy Christmas for Hornchurch

Yesterday, 23:34 Lee Power at Bridge Avenue
Leon McKenzie celebrates scoring for Hornchurch (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hornchurch 3 Aveley 1

Martin relishing Romford’s meeting with Thurrock

Yesterday, 17:00 Lee Power
Nick Reynolds heads clear for Romford during last season's meeting with landlords Thurrock at Ship Lane (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Boro boss expects tough test at Ship Lane

Still excited to face good friend Hayrettin

Yesterday, 16:00 Ned Keating
Dagenham & Redbridge manager John Still (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Daggers boss had Iron chief as a coach during spell at Luton Town

Ratford delighted with ‘brilliant’ 2016

Yesterday, 14:00 Ned Keating
Tony Bly scored two tries for Old Cooperians at Woodford (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Coops won league title and have taken well to life in new division

McFarlane wants early gift from Hornchurch

Yesterday, 12:00 George Sessions
Ross Wall (left) celebrates a goal for Hornchurch (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

The Millers make trip to Bridge Avenue in good form, but a win for Urchins would put them in the top five for Christmas

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Romford old boys on GB duty

Former Romford junior Brad Windebank will play for Great Britain under-16s at a tournament in Scotland after Chrtistmas (pic Perry Tomlinson)

Havering 10 among UK Top 30s

Havering's Lauren Deadman (pic Tony Benton)

Upminster end year on a high

Upminster players go into a huddle (pic Martin Attard)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now