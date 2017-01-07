Ryman North: Jimmy McFarlane overjoyed with Hornchurch’s second half showing against Waltham Abbey

Bridge Avenue manager reflects on 3-0 victory and provides latest on George Purcell and Paul Goodacre

Hornchurch boss Jimmy McFarlane felt they produced some of their best football all season during the second half of Saturday’s 3-0 win over Waltham Abbey in the Ryman North.

It was goalless at the break, but Ross Wall opened the scoring seven minutes after the restart before Leon McKenzie doubled their advantage less than 60 seconds later.

Jed Chouman completed the scoring in the 77th minute, although Urchins’ could have won by more.

McFarlane said: “We looked a bit like a wounded animal in the first half and we were feeling a bit sorry for ourselves.

“We sat them down at half time and had a chat and we come out a different side after the break.

“First half we weren’t poor - things we were trying just weren’t connecting, but second half is some of the best football I’ve seen from us this year.

“It was high tempo and their goalkeeper (James Pellin) played the best I’ve seen from any goalkeeper this year.

“He stopped it being 10 and made save after save. Leon, Ross and Abs Thompson all could have had hat-tricks so it was really good.”

The Hornchurch manager admitted Wall’s opener early in the second half helped ease any nerves at Brisbane Road.

McFarlane was slightly worried Urchins were heading for another goalless draw at the break, adding: “The early goal settles you down and we are a better side the earlier we score.

“The concern for me at half time is we were heading for another goalless draw. We can do without too many of them.

“Nothing against us is good, but nothing for we can do without in the run in, but second half I had no complains at all.”

Hornchurch were without all-time leading goalscorer George Purcell and experienced central defender Paul Goodacre on Saturday.

Purcell has struggled for much of the campaign having suffered a slight tear in his medial collateral ligaments earlier in the season.

It has been a reoccurring problem for the forward while Goodacre has been contending with an Achilles issue since September.

McFarlane added: “George’s current injury is connected to the original one, but he had a scan and it was a bit inconclusive.

“George is back there tomorrow and so is Paul Goodacre. They are not seeing the same guy, but are both at the consultants.

“I’ll know more about them both on Wednesday, but until then we are still in the dark a little bit.”