Ryman North: Jimmy McFarlane hails Hornchurch after second half comeback beats Bury Town

17:30 11 January 2017

Hornchurch manager Jimmy McFarlane (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hornchurch manager Jimmy McFarlane (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Urchins boss delighted with response to second goal and full of praise for spirit of in-form team

Jimmy McFarlane paid tribute to Hornchurch’s character after earning a mightily impressive 3-2 win over Bury Town at Bridge Avenue in the Ryman North last night.

The visitors were two goals ahead after 59 minutes thanks to an own-goal by Nathan Cooper and an effort by Josh Mayhew.

But Leon McKenzie pulled one back five minutes later before Ross Wall hit a quick brace to put Urchins ahead in the 74th minute and they claimed an excellent victory.

“We were getting better after half time and then they scored against the run of play and it could have knocked the stuffing out of us,” said McFarlane.

“But we pulled one back and then we just had all the momentum and could have scored even more after going ahead.

“They threw caution to the wind late on and Sam Mott made a great save before Junior Luke put in a fine tackle so all in all it was a good night.”

McFarlane pulled no punches about the Urchins first half showing and conceded Bury were the better side.

Hornchurch’s manager praised the display of the Suffolk outfit, although was happy to still see his team creating plenty of opportunities.

“I’m always brutally honest and they were miles better than us in the first half and hungrier,” said McFarlane.

“We were really trying to get ourselves going and to be fair to Bury, they just weren’t letting us.

“As adequate as we were in the first half, come the end of the 90 minutes I think Sam had only made one save.

“It was a top drawer one in the last few minutes, but we still created a lot of chances during the match.”

Some tactical adjustments enabled Hornchurch to get back on track despite a strong start by Bury.

McFarlane had to introduce Elliot Styles after 26 minutes due to James Morrish picking up an injury.

Two later substitutions helped turn the tide for Urchins with Ayrton Coley impressing off the bench.

“I put Junior left-back at half time because JJ Da Cruz was getting run ragged by Bury’s two wingers,” said McFarlane.

“Their number seven (Remi Garrett) and 11 (Noel Aitkens) were very good and the seven was causing us all sorts of problems.

“I did debate doing it before half time, but I didn’t want to show them we were panicking so we waited.

“We wanted to get in 0-0 at half time, but they scored and we changed it and Coley gave us more attacking impetus.

“Also we put Elliot back into defence and moved Kenzer Lee forward in the second half and it turned the game in our favour.”

It was a tremendous victory for Hornchurch which places them fourth in the table on 53 points from 30 games.

McFarlane hails Hornchurch comeback

