Ryman North: Jimmy McFarlane and Hornchurch ready for six-pointer with Bury Town

12:00 10 January 2017

Hornchurch manager Jimmy McFarlane looks on (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

The Suffolk outfit visit Bridge Avenue to take on an Urchins team which has lost just one of its last 17 Ryman North and League Cup games

Jimmy McFarlane wants Hornchurch to be on the front foot from the off against Bury Town in the Ryman North tonight to ensure they continue their excellent form.

Urchins host the Blues at Bridge Avenue for an eagerly anticipated encounter between two clubs pushing for the play-offs.

Both have 50 points, but Hornchurch are fourth while Bury have dropped to sixth after suffering a 3-1 defeat at Cheshunt on Saturday.

“You have to be careful you are not on the end of a backlash, but other sides don’t worry me it is us,” said McFarlane when asked about the Suffolk outfit losing at the weekend.

“I worry about what Hornchurch is going to turn up, although the consistency is getting better.

“It is miles better than what it was at the start of the season, but there is still room for improvement. We need to get going again and be on the front foot early doors against Bury.”

McFarlane was left frustrated in the first three months of the campaign with a lack of victories and because of a number of injuries.

Hornchurch did produce a brilliant 2-0 win at Bury on September 20, but it was followed by a 1-0 defeat at home to Dereham Town.

It summed up perfectly the inconsistent form of Urchins, although that has largely changed since a disappointing one-goal loss at Soham Town Rangers on October 15.

“When you say to people this is a six-pointer – non football people look at you in a strange way,” said McFarlane.

“But if you win you get three points and if you get defeated you are losing three to a rival so it is so important we get a good result.

“There is no reason why we can’t either because Saturday’s victory over Waltham Abbey makes it one defeat in 17 Ryman North and league cup games, which is a brilliant record by anyone’s standard.”

Hornchurch have produced the level of consistency expected from McFarlane over the last few months, but Urchins manager will only remain happy if they get another good result this evening against Bury.

