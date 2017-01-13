Search

Advanced search

Ryman North: I know Witham Town are gunning for my Hornchurch says Jimmy McFarlane

16:00 13 January 2017

Hornchurch manager Jimmy McFarlane (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hornchurch manager Jimmy McFarlane (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Bridge Avenue boss fully aware of how difficult Urchins will find it at Spa Road this weekend

Comment

Hornchurch manager Jimmy McFarlane knows Witham Town will be gunning for them in Ryman North this weekend, but is backing his squad to come through with another positive result.

The two clubs met at Bridge Avenue a month ago with the points being shared following a 1-1 draw.

But Urchins go into the contest at Spa Road full of confidence, after two wins this week over Waltham Abbey and Bury Town, saw them move up to fourth.

“I was really impressed with Witham when we played them last month and they ran us ragged for a while,” said McFarlane.

“We know it is going to be tough, but one defeat in 19 league and league cup matches is a fantastic record, so we’ve got to keep that going.”

A recent defeat at rivals Thurrock is the only blotch on Hornchurch’s record over the last two months and McFarlane has been delighted with the response from his players after losing 2-0 at Ship Lane.

Goals from Ross Wall, Leon McKenzie and Jed Chouman helped see off Abbey 3-0 last weekend, but Urchins looked set for defeat at home to Bury on Tuesday as the visitors went two goals up after an hour.

McKenzie reduced the arrears from the penalty spot, however, before a brace from Wall inspired a stunning comeback victory and McFarlane said: “We were getting better after half time and then they scored against the run of play and it could have knocked the stuffing out of us.

“But we pulled one back and then we just had all the momentum and could have scored even more after going ahead.

“There’s a confident mood in the changing room, although we are always confident if I’m honest.

“I think the hiccup at Thurrock could have knocked us off our stride and they do say you see how good a team is when they’ve lost.

“Well we have responded by winning our next two and we’ll be looking to do the same at Witham.”

Town demonstrated how tough they will make it for Hornchurch by drawing 2-2 with Thurrock last Saturday.

Although now Urchins are back in the play-off positions, they are not going to let their spot in the top five go without a fight.

And with Hornchurch only 10 points off leaders Maldon & Tiptree, the title may not yet be out of the question either.

McFarlane added: “Witham are full of pace and energy and pop it around well. It took us a while to get to grips with them before.

“We know it is going to be tough. Every match between now and the end of the season is going to be and we have just got to keep doing what we are doing.”

Related articles

Keywords: Jimmy McFarlane Leon McKenzie Thurrock Witham Town Bury Town

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford Sports News

I know Witham are gunning for my Hornchurch says McFarlane

53 minutes ago George Sessions
Hornchurch manager Jimmy McFarlane (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Bridge Avenue boss fully aware of how difficult Urchins will find it at Spa Road this weekend

Still: Daggers have the right attributes to win title

15:00 Ned Keating
Dagenham & Redbridge manager John Still patrols the dugout at North Ferriby United (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers boss praises squad’s mentality as season hots up

The East London Football Podcast: Hammers host Palace; O’s go to Pompey; Daggers relax

14:12
West Ham United's Dimitri Payet'

Archant’s Dave Evans, George Sessions and Ned Keating discuss the latest topics affecting our clubs

Martin: Boro must take their chances

14:00 Ned Keating
Romford manager Paul Martin looks on during his side's clash with Thurrock (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Boro created many chances midweek, but could only draw with Thamesmead Town

Coops begin planning for next season

13:00 Ned Keating
Nathaniel John and Tom Morgan celebrate a try for Old Cooperians against Campion (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Coops make the long journey to Norwich on Saturday

Upminster expect tough Lowestoft test

12:00 Lee Power
Latest news from the local rugby scene (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Murphy knows away fixture will be much different

Toolis to tackle Modern Pentathlon event

11:00 Lee Power
The first 2017 Pentathlon GB ranking competition takes place this weekend (Pentathlon GB)

Former Coopers pupil battles it out with GB rivals

‘Barnwell must use loan spell to his advantage’

11:00 Ned Keating
Shomari Barnwell is currently on loan from Dagenham & Redbridge at Bishop's Stortford (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers attacker on loan at National League South club until January 28

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

West Ham’s Clyde: One of the Best as well as a black pioneer

Former West Ham United player Clyde Best

Brentwood boys earn Broncos deals

Brentwood's Jacob Smith, Charlie Watts, Caley Gray, Rory Gray, Tyler Tomlinson, Rian Horsman, Luca Valentini and Owen Dew have all been given scholarships by London Broncos

Smith: Massive weekend for London Raiders

London Raiders Julian Smith (left) looks on as Andy Munroe keeps tabs on a Solent rival (pic John Scott)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now