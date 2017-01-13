Ryman North: I know Witham Town are gunning for my Hornchurch says Jimmy McFarlane

Hornchurch manager Jimmy McFarlane (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Bridge Avenue boss fully aware of how difficult Urchins will find it at Spa Road this weekend

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hornchurch manager Jimmy McFarlane knows Witham Town will be gunning for them in Ryman North this weekend, but is backing his squad to come through with another positive result.

The two clubs met at Bridge Avenue a month ago with the points being shared following a 1-1 draw.

But Urchins go into the contest at Spa Road full of confidence, after two wins this week over Waltham Abbey and Bury Town, saw them move up to fourth.

“I was really impressed with Witham when we played them last month and they ran us ragged for a while,” said McFarlane.

“We know it is going to be tough, but one defeat in 19 league and league cup matches is a fantastic record, so we’ve got to keep that going.”

A recent defeat at rivals Thurrock is the only blotch on Hornchurch’s record over the last two months and McFarlane has been delighted with the response from his players after losing 2-0 at Ship Lane.

Goals from Ross Wall, Leon McKenzie and Jed Chouman helped see off Abbey 3-0 last weekend, but Urchins looked set for defeat at home to Bury on Tuesday as the visitors went two goals up after an hour.

McKenzie reduced the arrears from the penalty spot, however, before a brace from Wall inspired a stunning comeback victory and McFarlane said: “We were getting better after half time and then they scored against the run of play and it could have knocked the stuffing out of us.

“But we pulled one back and then we just had all the momentum and could have scored even more after going ahead.

“There’s a confident mood in the changing room, although we are always confident if I’m honest.

“I think the hiccup at Thurrock could have knocked us off our stride and they do say you see how good a team is when they’ve lost.

“Well we have responded by winning our next two and we’ll be looking to do the same at Witham.”

Town demonstrated how tough they will make it for Hornchurch by drawing 2-2 with Thurrock last Saturday.

Although now Urchins are back in the play-off positions, they are not going to let their spot in the top five go without a fight.

And with Hornchurch only 10 points off leaders Maldon & Tiptree, the title may not yet be out of the question either.

McFarlane added: “Witham are full of pace and energy and pop it around well. It took us a while to get to grips with them before.

“We know it is going to be tough. Every match between now and the end of the season is going to be and we have just got to keep doing what we are doing.”