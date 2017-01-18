Ryman North: Hornchurch win at Bishop’s Stortford in friendly

Hornchurch manager Jimmy McFarlane looks on (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Jimmy McFarlane’s team see off National League South club in five-goal thriller

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A fine first-half display saw Hornchurch defeat National League South opponents Bishop’s Stortford 3-2 last night at Woodside Park.

Urchins scored three times before the break and survived a late comeback to claim a fine win on a chilly night.

Jimmy McFarlane only start two players who begun Saturday’s 5-1 Ryman North win at Witham Town.

JJ Da Cruz and Abs Thompson were included from the off and Hornchurch took the lead in the 25th minute when Stortford failed to deal with a corner.

Urchins doubled their advantage 13 minutes later with a fine 25-yard effort and added a third before half time.

Both teams made several substitutions after the break and the hosts reduced the arrears from the penalty spot with 11 minutes left.

Four minutes later and Stortford made it 3-2 to set up an exciting and dramatic finale in Hertfordshire.

But Hornchurch held on for the victory to maintain their excellent form over the last three months.