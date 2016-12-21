Search

Ryman North: Hornchurch’s win at Wroxham was very nervy admits Jimmy McFarlane

10:00 21 December 2016

Urchins appeared in control at Trafford Park before Junior Luke saw red, but visitors held on for the points

Jimmy McFarlane admitted Hornchurch made their 3-2 win at Wroxham in the Ryman North on Saturday a lot harder than it should have been.

Ross Wall put Urchins ahead at Trafford Park after 14 minutes, but the hosts levelled 12 minutes later.

Leon McKenzie scored either side of the break to put Hornchurch in control before Junior Luke received a second yellow and Wroxham reduced the arrears to set up a nervy finale.

“The main objective on Saturday was getting three points with all the other sides around us playing teams near the bottom,” said McFarlane.

“It was important to get the win and we did in the end, but we really did make hard work of it.

“We were 1-0 up thanks to Ross and cruising when JJ Da Cruz made a mistake and they equalised midway through the first half.

“And then we’re winning 3-1 and Sam Mott makes an error after Junior got a second yellow so it was very nervy.”

McFarlane had no complaints about the decision to give Luke his marching orders with 17 minutes left in Norfolk.

Wroxham piled pressure on the Hornchurch goal in the final exchanges, but the away side managed to hold on.

Urchins have moved up to eighth as a result and are just two points off Brightlingsea Regent in the final play-off positions.

“The first one was over the far side so we couldn’t really tell, but once you are on a yellow you have to tread carefully,” said McFarlane.

“It was definitely a caution for the second which was a shame because Junior was having a good game.

“Wroxham then scored to make it 3-2 and were full of confidence. I think I got an extra 500 grey hairs on Saturday.”

Hornchurch were expected to beat the Yachtsmen, but they had to do it without George Purcell, Kenzer Lee, Paul Goodacre, Gary Cohen and Abs Seymour.

The aforementioned quintet were unavailable due to injury or suspension and McFarlane gave an update on another absent player.

He added: “I keep going on about the injuries, but I’ve looked at other clubs and nobody has as many missing as us.

“All of them would be in contention to start and whenever I put a list together I never include Tobi Joseph either.

“He is making good progress from his broken leg and fingers crossed he’ll be back before we know it.”

Keywords: Leon McKenzie George Purcell Sam Mott Jimmy McFarlane

