Ryman North: Hornchurch manager Jimmy McFarlane hoping to keep Romford’s Chinedu McKenzie quiet

16:00 03 February 2017

Hornchurch manager Jimmy McFarlane (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hornchurch manager Jimmy McFarlane (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Bridge Avenue boss praises opposite number Paul Martin ahead of the two local rivals going head-to-head

Hornchurch boss Jimmy McFarlane will be looking to keep Romford’s top goalscorer Chinedu McKenzie quiet tomorrow (Saturday), but knows Urchins have plenty of firepower of their own.

The two local clubs go head-to-head at Bridge Avenue this weekend and both need the points for different reasons.

Urchins are fourth in the table and still eyeing the title while Romford are 16th and hoping to confirm survival as soon as possible.

Both teams will be spearheaded by in-form strikers with Leon McKenzie up front for Hornchurch and Chinedu McKenzie leading the line for Boro.

McFarlane said: “To be in the position Romford are and for them to have one of the best goalscorers in the division speaks volumes for the boy.

“People have told me that he has had a lot of offers to leave and turned them down to stay where he is.

“Loyalty is a rare thing in football these days and it is a credit to their manager Paul Martin and Romford that he has stayed.

“He is one person we are definitely going to have to watch out for, but defensively we have been very good this year.

“Every team has a dangerman, so we’ll try and keep him quiet, but it is all about us and we need to try and get another three points.”

Hornchurch’s record in the Ryman North since the middle of October has been very impressive, much to the delight of McFarlane.

Urchins have lost just one of their last 20 matches in the division and moved up to fourth as a result.

And although McFarlane has a lot of respect for Martin, come 3pm tomorrow the only focus for him is three points.

He added: “I get on all right with Paul and we gave Romford young Callum Chafer for the season and he’s hardly missed a game.

“I have a lot of respect for Paul, like I do for Gary Henty (Tilbury’s manager), but there will be no sentiments when the game kicks-off.

“For 90 minutes we become enemies, so to speak, so we’ll be looking to get three points this weekend against Romford.”

Keywords: Callum Chafer Jimmy McFarlane Leon McKenzie Paul Martin Boro

