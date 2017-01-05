Search

Advanced search

Ryman North: Hornchurch boss Jimmy McFarlane wants to rebound swiftly with win over Waltham Abbey

14:12 05 January 2017

Hornchurch manager Jimmy McFarlane looks on (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hornchurch manager Jimmy McFarlane looks on (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Urchins lost for the first time in the league since October on Tuesday

Comment

Hornchurch boss Jimmy McFarlane knows his side must get back on the horse against Waltham Abbey in Ryman North this weekend after seeing their long unbeaten run come to an end at Thurrock.

Urchins had been unbeaten in 14 league games before going down 2-0 at Fleet on Tuesday night, and head into this weekend two points adrift of the play-off places.

The Bridge Avenue club will be confident of success at home against an Abbey side struggling in 20th place tomorrow (Saturday), and McFarlane says it is as good a chance as any for his side to start another unbeaten run in the league.

“Any game is a good game to get back on the winning trail and we know we have to rebound quickly after the Thurrock loss,” he said.

“We’ve only had two displays all year where I felt we didn’t turn up and even in the game at Thurrock there were spells when we looked bright.

“Throughout the year, I’ve not been too worried about how we will get on in the big games, and every game now until the end of the season is a big game for us.”

Hornchurch are also in action at home on Tuesday night as they welcome fellow promotion hopefuls Bury Town to Bridge Avenue.

When the sides met in the league in September, an Ayrton Coley brace saw Urchins record a 2-0 success at Ram Meadow.

McFarlane would no doubt love a similar result on Tuesday to give Hornchurch’s promotion push a timely boost.

But it seems the Urchins manager is more focused on maintaing his side’s good home form this season, having lost just once in the league at Bridge Avenue all season.

That sole home reverse came in Septmber at the hands of Dereham Town and McFarlane is confident Hornchurch will not add to that list in either of their next two matches as they look to force their way back into the top five.

“We need to continue our good form at home over the next couple of games, and hopefully there will be good crowds as we’ve had some entertaining games recently,” added McFarlane.

“Hopefully theses two games will also be entertaining and we need to make sure we bounce back after the loss to Thurrock.”

Keywords: Jimmy McFarlane Thurrock Bury Dereham Town

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford Sports News

Romford boss Martin has a get Rich plan!

60 minutes ago George Sessions
Romford manager Paul Martin celebrates after Tom Richardson scores, but the duo will be against each other on Saturday (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Old boy returns to Ship Lane this weekend, but Boro confident after showing strong form over the last month

Widdowson: Daggers in title race

14:00 Ned Keating
Oliver Hawkins of Dagenham & Redbridge is congratulated by Jordan Maguire-Drew after opening the scoring against North Ferriby United in September (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers still only six points off top spot despite taking just four points from a possible 18

Romford ready for Norwich insists Barfoot

12:00 George Sessions
A Romford player is tackled by a Norwich rival during their earlier meeting this season (pic Andy Micklethwaite)

Crow Lane outfit looking to get revenge after 48-5 loss in the previous encounter between the two clubs

Tigg excited by Upminster challenge

11:00 Lee Power
Matt Tigg in bowling action for Upminster during the annual benefit match against Essex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

New captain hoping for successful 2017

Sylvester set for World Championships action

10:00 Lee Power
Abbie Sylvester in action for Great Britain's women (pic Dean Woolley)

Former Romford junior jets off with GB under-18s

Coopers pupil Mileham surprised by nomination

09:00 Lee Power
Sam Mileham at the finish of the World Triathlon Championships in Mexico

Youngster up for Youth Triathlete of the Year award

Cook has found right recipe for boxing success

08:00 Len Whaley
Paul Cook with Mark Little

Trainer reflects on long career in sport

The East London Football Podcast: Hammers’ Pep talk, O’s hunt Bees, Daggers head North

07:00
West Ham United's Sofiane Feghouli leaves the field after being shown a straight red card

Archant’s Dave Evans, George Sessions and Ned Keating discuss the latest topics affecting our clubs

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Currie expects offers for players in January

Oliver Hawkins of Dagenham & Redbridge walks to the bench after being replaced against Braintree Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Hornchurch run ended by Thurrock

Junior Luke of Hornchurch tangles with James Goode of Thurrock (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

McKenzie motivated to move Romford up the table

Romford striker Chinedu McKenzie (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now