Ryman North: Hornchurch boss Jimmy McFarlane wants to rebound swiftly with win over Waltham Abbey

Hornchurch manager Jimmy McFarlane looks on (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Urchins lost for the first time in the league since October on Tuesday

Hornchurch boss Jimmy McFarlane knows his side must get back on the horse against Waltham Abbey in Ryman North this weekend after seeing their long unbeaten run come to an end at Thurrock.

Urchins had been unbeaten in 14 league games before going down 2-0 at Fleet on Tuesday night, and head into this weekend two points adrift of the play-off places.

The Bridge Avenue club will be confident of success at home against an Abbey side struggling in 20th place tomorrow (Saturday), and McFarlane says it is as good a chance as any for his side to start another unbeaten run in the league.

“Any game is a good game to get back on the winning trail and we know we have to rebound quickly after the Thurrock loss,” he said.

“We’ve only had two displays all year where I felt we didn’t turn up and even in the game at Thurrock there were spells when we looked bright.

“Throughout the year, I’ve not been too worried about how we will get on in the big games, and every game now until the end of the season is a big game for us.”

Hornchurch are also in action at home on Tuesday night as they welcome fellow promotion hopefuls Bury Town to Bridge Avenue.

When the sides met in the league in September, an Ayrton Coley brace saw Urchins record a 2-0 success at Ram Meadow.

McFarlane would no doubt love a similar result on Tuesday to give Hornchurch’s promotion push a timely boost.

But it seems the Urchins manager is more focused on maintaing his side’s good home form this season, having lost just once in the league at Bridge Avenue all season.

That sole home reverse came in Septmber at the hands of Dereham Town and McFarlane is confident Hornchurch will not add to that list in either of their next two matches as they look to force their way back into the top five.

“We need to continue our good form at home over the next couple of games, and hopefully there will be good crowds as we’ve had some entertaining games recently,” added McFarlane.

“Hopefully theses two games will also be entertaining and we need to make sure we bounce back after the loss to Thurrock.”