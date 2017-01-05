Ryman North: Hornchurch boss Jimmy McFarlane magnanimous in defeat after Thurrock loss

Urchins saw long unbeaten run come to an end after being beaten by Fleet

Hornchurch boss Jimmy McFarlane admitted too many of his players had an “off day” in their 2-0 defeat at Thurrock in the Ryman North on Tuesday night.

Urchins had hoped to move back into the play-off places with a win at Fleet, but went down to goals from Joe Christou and Jordan Clark.

And though McFarlane believes his side were well in the game before the first goal went in, he said they were second best as soon as Thurrock took the lead.

“We were the better side until the first goal went in and we had some chances, but as soon as the first goal went in, we were never in the game,” he admitted.

“We kept going until the end, but too many of the players had an off day and that cost us.”

The loss also brought an end to a tremendous unbeaten run for the Bridge Avenue club that had started in October.

And though he was sad to see their streak come to an end against Thurrock, McFarlane remained calm, noting he knew Hornchurch would be beaten at some point.

“We had gone 16 undefeated in all Ryman League competitions and though we had too many draws in it, it was a good run to be on,” he added.

“We knew the run was always going to come to an end at some stage, but it makes it a bitter pill to swallow because it came against a promotion rival.

“Thurrock were good at keeping hold of the ball and after the first goal went in, they were the better side.”