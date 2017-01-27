Ryman North: Hornchurch boss Jimmy McFarlane hopes new signing Teddy Nesbitt can find the net from midfield

New Hornchurch signing Teddy Nesbitt challenges former Urchin ambeson Eyong while playing for Concord Rangers in an FA Cup tie in September 2011 (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Gavin Ellis/TGSPHOTO c/o 27 Plaiters Way, Braintree, Essex, CM7 3LR - Editorial Use ONLY - FA Premier League and Football League

Urchins signed former Billericay Town man last week

Hornchurch boss Jimmy McFarlane hopes new signing Teddy Nesbitt can chip in with a few goals between now and the end of the Ryman North season.

Nesbitt arrived at Bridge Avenue earlier this month from Ryman Premier outfit Billericay Town.

The versatile player has also turned out for East Thurrock United in the National League South this term, so certainly comes with good pedigree.

Nesbitt can play both at left-back and in midfield, which should benefit Urchins in the run-in to the end of the season.

It seems, though, that McFarlane is set to initially use his new man further forward in his first few weeks with the club.

“I’m hoping Teddy can come up with some goals in midfield as we need to start scoring more goals from all over the pitch,” he said.

“He’s played at left-back, but it will help having him in midfield and I believe that defending starts from the front.

“Teddy is someone who knows the areas to be in on the pitch when it gets tight in a close game, which helps me as it’s one less person I have to shout at!”

News of Nesbitt’s arrival at Hornchurch came on the same day that their Ryman North home match with Tilbury was postponed because of a frozen pitch.

That fixture has now been rearranged to take place this Tuesday after Urchins visit VCD Athletic tomorrow (Saturday).

And while McFarlane admits he was disappointed last weekend’s match did not go ahead, he believes the referee made the right decision in calling it off.

“When things are going bad, you don’t mind games being called off, but when you’re doing well, you want the games to come thick and fast,” he added.

“We were able to do a bit of training on the pitch last weekend, but the boys all said after it was the right decision not to play.

“We did a bit of running, but the boys said they were unable to get any grip with their studs.

“Some refs sometimes take a gamble when they shouldn’t and play, but it was definitely the right decision to call it off.”