Search

Advanced search

Ryman North: Hornchurch boss Jimmy McFarlane frustrated with Tilbury draw

11:00 02 February 2017

Hornchurch manager Jimmy McFarlane (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hornchurch manager Jimmy McFarlane (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Phototgsphoto.co.uk+44 1376 553468

Urchins squandered several opportunities in first half and were punished late on at Bridge Avenue

Comment

Jimmy McFarlane admitted Hornchurch were punished for failing to take their chances at home to Tilbury on Tuesday night in the Ryman North.

Recent signing Usman Adeniji opened the scoring for Urchins after 16 minutes with a low shot – his first for the club.

But after missing several chances, the Dockers hit back in the 83rd minute with played when Reece Conway headed home from a corner.

“It should have been over at half time. We started ever so well and we were playing some great football,” said McFarlane.

“Usman got a good goal on his home debut and then Teddy Nesbitt had a glorious chance and chipped it over.

“Ross Wall had a really good opportunity and Leon McKenzie had one off the line, so it was all us during the first half.

“Tilbury came back into it in the second half, but I couldn’t really see them scoring except from a set-piece.

“Unfortunately that’s exactly what happened, although we came into it again after their goal, but we just didn’t take our chances, so it was a frustrating night.”

The Urchins boss was pleased with Adeniji’s performance again having impressed during their 2-0 win at VCD Athletic last weekend.

Although disappointed Hornchurch didn’t take all three points, McFarlane was happy they went another game without defeat.

Urchins remain fourth in the table and have lost just once in the Ryman North since October 15.

McFarlane added: “It was a good finish from Usman and he had a decent game. He brings high energy and it is a real art to run 60 to 70-yards the way he and Abs Thompson do.

“A 1-1 draw wasn’t the result we wanted, but we didn’t lose, so it is another game without defeat.

“If you take out all of the cup competitions, and we’ve done well in the League Cup, we have lost just one of our last 20 games in the Ryman North.

“If I’m being critical we have drawn too many, but if I look at it positively, I think it is a great achievement.”

Related articles

Keywords: Jimmy McFarlane Leon McKenzie

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford Sports News

Are West Ham back to square one after second Man City mauling?

Yesterday, 15:32 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
Manchester City's Yaya Toure (left) celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Hammers boss Slaven Bilic left crestfallen by four-goal defeat

Hopefully a return to home comforts for Daggers

Yesterday, 15:00
Dagenham & Redbridge players applaud the fans after their win at Tranmere Rovers (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers fan Daniel Law is writing a blog during the 2016/17 season

Pickett: Strange preparing for last fight

Yesterday, 13:30 Ned Keating
Brad Pickett works out ahead of his next UFC outing in London (pic UFC)

Bantamweight set to end pro career at the O2 Arena on March 18

Race for Essex Cup honours heating up

Yesterday, 12:30
Action from the 2016 Essex Saturday Junior Trophy final between Fitch United and Ryan Under 21s (pic Mikey Cartwright/essexfa.com)

Semi-final ties revealed for various county competitions

Sloppy Harold Wood Athletic made to pay

Yesterday, 11:30
Latest news from the local football scene (pic Joe Meredith/JMP)

Slow start is costly at Kelvedon Hatch

Our West Ham ratings: Who was the least bad against Manchester City?

Yesterday, 11:15 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Mark Noble (left) and Andy Carroll speak with match referee Kevin Friend

See if you agree with our assessment of the Hammers from the 4-0 home drubbing by City

McFarlane: We didn’t take our chances

Yesterday, 11:00 George Sessions
Hornchurch manager Jimmy McFarlane (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Urchins squandered several opportunities in first half and were punished late on at Bridge Avenue

Still happy to have selection dilemmas

Yesterday, 10:00 Ned Keating
Dagenham & Redbridge manager John Still (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers boss almost has a full squad to choose from for visit of the Blues

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

London Raiders silence Thunder

London Raiders huddle around their net before play (pic John Scott)

London Raiders ‘let slip again’ says Pitchley

JJ Pitchley (left) looks on from the London Raiders bench (pic John Scott)

Havering Tri enjoy Dubai trip

Havering Tri's Mark Billyard, Olivia Littlechild, Ben Lovell and Brett Thake face the camera in Dubai
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now