Ryman North: Hornchurch boss Jimmy McFarlane frustrated with Tilbury draw

Hornchurch manager Jimmy McFarlane (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Phototgsphoto.co.uk+44 1376 553468

Urchins squandered several opportunities in first half and were punished late on at Bridge Avenue

Jimmy McFarlane admitted Hornchurch were punished for failing to take their chances at home to Tilbury on Tuesday night in the Ryman North.

Recent signing Usman Adeniji opened the scoring for Urchins after 16 minutes with a low shot – his first for the club.

But after missing several chances, the Dockers hit back in the 83rd minute with played when Reece Conway headed home from a corner.

“It should have been over at half time. We started ever so well and we were playing some great football,” said McFarlane.

“Usman got a good goal on his home debut and then Teddy Nesbitt had a glorious chance and chipped it over.

“Ross Wall had a really good opportunity and Leon McKenzie had one off the line, so it was all us during the first half.

“Tilbury came back into it in the second half, but I couldn’t really see them scoring except from a set-piece.

“Unfortunately that’s exactly what happened, although we came into it again after their goal, but we just didn’t take our chances, so it was a frustrating night.”

The Urchins boss was pleased with Adeniji’s performance again having impressed during their 2-0 win at VCD Athletic last weekend.

Although disappointed Hornchurch didn’t take all three points, McFarlane was happy they went another game without defeat.

Urchins remain fourth in the table and have lost just once in the Ryman North since October 15.

McFarlane added: “It was a good finish from Usman and he had a decent game. He brings high energy and it is a real art to run 60 to 70-yards the way he and Abs Thompson do.

“A 1-1 draw wasn’t the result we wanted, but we didn’t lose, so it is another game without defeat.

“If you take out all of the cup competitions, and we’ve done well in the League Cup, we have lost just one of our last 20 games in the Ryman North.

“If I’m being critical we have drawn too many, but if I look at it positively, I think it is a great achievement.”