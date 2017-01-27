Ryman North: Hornchurch boss Jimmy McFarlane confident squad will maintain form after enforced break

Urchins had last weekend off after Tilbury clash was postponed because of a frozen pitch

Hornchurch manager Jimmy McFarlane insists his side will not have lost any momentum in Ryman North ahead of matches against VCD Athletic and Tilbury this week, despite a frost-enforced lay-off last weekend.

Urchins were due to host the Dockers last weekend but that game was postponed due to a frozen pitch and will now take place on Tuesday.

McFarlane had been hoping the Bridge Avenue club would win their fourth league game in a row at the weekend, but he will now want them to do it at VCD tomorrow (Saturday).

But the Hornchurch boss is confident his team can keep their good form going in their first match for two weeks.

“The good thing is that despite the cold weather, we haven’t missed a training session yet,” said McFarlane.

“We had to do a bit of work in the gym on Tuesday because the ground was too hard, but we were still able to train.

“Most of the other teams in the league are in a similar position in that their game was off, so we don’t think it will affect us too much.”

Urchins played VCD and Tilbury in successive league matches in November, but could only manage goalless draws against both sides.

Having kept both opposition quiet once already this season, it would be of little surprise if the Bridge Avenue outfit went on the attack in their two matches this week.

McFarlane, however, is not overly concerned by how his team have fared against both VCD and Tilbury already this season, noting a lot may have happened between now and early November.

“Both may have improved, so I’m not going to prepare for those matches any differently than I would for any other game,” he added.

“I never look at games we’ve had in the past against teams because we might have beaten them 3-0 once, but it’s a lot closer the next time.

“We have to take each game as it comes and that’s exactly what we’ll be doing over the next week.”